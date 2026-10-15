Caleb Williams Shuts Down Bears Reporter Over Injury Secrecy Questions, Responds to Ridicule

For the first time since his hamstring injury in Week 2, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams addressed the media after practicing on Thursday.

During Williams' media availability, reporters asked the Bears signal-caller what the severity of his injury was.

Williams revealed that his injury was given a grade and he called it a "hamstring tear, a pretty serious one," but he would not say what that grade was because of "all the false ones" that were put out there.

When he was pushed for an exact answer by another reporter, Williams bluntly shut the reporter down.

"Yeah, we got a grade, but I wouldn't say it's deserved to be put out there after all the false ones," Williams said. "Next question."

"Why keep the details of the injury secret?" a reporter asked later.

"Because it's not deserving," Williams said.

"Why?" the reporter followed up.

"Just not deserving. Next question," Williams responded before reiterating, "Next question. Thank you. Next question" as the reporter continued to push.

Credit to Caleb Williams here



My goodness pic.twitter.com/Tx62mohmf2 — Dave (@davebftv) October 15, 2026

Clearly Williams had no interest in answering the question and that is his right. The reporter should have backed off and let that be the end of it.

Caleb Willams responds to ridicule

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) sits with a towel over his head as he is carted-off the field with an apparent injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams went down with the injury in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Based on his reaction to the injury, the need for a cart, and the fact that it was of the non-contact variety, everyone thought that Williams had suffered a catastrophic injury.

After it was initially reported that Williams may only have a minor hamstring injury, the Bears quarterback faced a ton of ridicule for how he reacted to it.

Ultimately, it turned out Williams did not suffer a minor injury and it was instead diagnosed as a Grade 2 hamstring strain, per reports, and the injury has kept him out for three games. Now you can understand why he was frustrated with the reporting.

When asked about the ridicule he received initially, Williams said he was unbothered by it. He also noted how he thought he might have suffered a season-ending injury because he felt a "pop."

“Not being able to be out there was frustrating. That was more of the tears or whatever that was. The other half of it was everybody making jokes and all that, but that doesn’t bother me," he said.

"I'm always going to show emotion, especially when I can't be out there with the guys," Williams said, per The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond.

“I felt a pop. I did not know if it would be season ending," he added.

Caleb Williams talks Week 6 status

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While two straight days of full practices suggests that Williams is going to play, the Bears quarterback would not confirm if he will.

Instead, Williams said he isn't sure and he still has to pass some tests before he can be cleared to take the field.

"Before you start asking, (I) do not know if I'm playing yet," Williams revealed.

"This is a big week. I've been going through cutting and planting over the past couple weeks and it's felt good, you've seen me moving around on Fridays and before games," he said. "But it's different when you have to go through a full week of practice, prepare for a game, and take on that stress on the mind, body, and spirit. We'll see how it goes."

The Bears will drop their final injury report of the week on Friday, so we'll know more about where Williams stands then.