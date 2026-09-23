Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent and More Bears Injury Updates From Wednesday's Practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears are hitting the practice field on Wednesday but will take Thursday off because their contest will take place on Monday night. The Bears will then finish out the week with practices on Friday and Saturday before releasing their final injury report on the latter day.

Head coach Ben Johnson took the podium before practice and offered an update on Caleb Williams' practice participation for Wednesday, but that wasn't the only injury update he offered up.

Caleb Williams injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as new information on Williams' injury, we didn't get any.

However, Johnson said Williams will not practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, which was expected after Johnson said on Monday he didn't expect Williams to practice at all this week.

Johnson added that Williams is "actively involved" in preparation for the upcoming game, and he was even part of a walkthrough, so that's positive.

Johnson admitted he doesn't know who the starter will be on Monday night between Williams, Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum given the uncertainty with the former two.

"We're at a point right now, not sure who the starter's going to be on Monday night. We'll let this thing play out. Case is the one that's practicing today," Johnson said.

Johnson also admitted it's going to be "a little bit more challenging to hold a guy back like that" when it comes to Williams being aggressive with his recovery.

"I know he's an antsy individual. He's a competitor. He wants to be out there on the grass going full speed," he said of Williams, per The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain. "So it is a little bit more challenging to hold a guy back like that.

"But if you could build a player, that's what you'd want him to be like."

The belief is that Williams has a low-grade hamstring strain, an injury that could very well sideline him for one or more games.

However, the Bears haven't ruled Williams out yet, and Johnson has noted he believes Williams is "a little bit different than the average human being" when it comes to his ability to recover, so there's still hope he'll play.

The fact that Williams isn't practicing isn't surprising, but it also isn't a great sign for his chances of suiting up on Monday. What is a good sign is that Williams was at least somewhat involved in a walkthrough.

We'll know a bit more on Thursday afternoon, when the Bears release their first injury report of the week, but that injury report will be an estimation.

Tyson Bagent injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) runs onto the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No new information on Bagent other than the fact that he isn't practicing and isn't in the building, which is standard for the concussion protocol, Johnson explained.

Bagent suffered his concussion after replacing Williams in Week 2. We know concussions can be tricky, but it's possible Bagent will be ready in time to play.

That said, the fact that he isn't practicing yet leaves him trending in the wrong direction to start the week.

Tyrique Stevenson is week to week

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson Sr. (29) runs onto the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson also exited Sunday's loss to the Vikings early with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Johnson labeled Stevenson as week to week, which puts him in real danger of not playing in Week 3. The first hint of trouble was when the Bears reunited with Nick McCloud, who was signed to the practice squad.

If Stevenson sits in Week 3, the Bears will likely move Malik Muhammad to the boundary and deploy Cam Lewis in the slot and Xavier Woods at safety.

Ozzy Trapilo to practice in full again

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson said that Ozzy Trapilo will practice in full once again on Wednesday, which marks his second straight full session after he logged a full practice on Friday.

With two full practices in a row, Trapilo, who is still ramping up in his return from a torn patellar tendon, is very close to being game ready.

It'll be interesting to see how the Bears handle the left tackle situation after the team rotated Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet over the first two weeks, which doesn't show much confidence in either one.

Perhaps we'll see Trapilo at left tackle this week, but that has not been confirmed yet.

Shemar Turner, Noah Sewell returning to practice

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Shemar Turner (95) reacts against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson said that linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive lineman Shemar Turner will return to practice, which means their 21-day window is now opened.

Both players started the season on the pup list, with Turner recovering from a torn ACL and Sewell from a torn Achilles.

While their windows are opened, the defenders won't be eligible to get into a game until after Week 4. A new rule for players on the PUP list allows teams to open the practice windows of players two weeks before their mandatory PUP list stays are up.

Kyler Gordon injury update

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) leaves the field after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Turner and Sewell are back to practicing, the same cannot be said for Kyler Gordon, who Johnson was mum on.

"I've got nothing to add there," Johnson said of Gordon, per Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

There has been clear frustration over Gordon's absence, which stretches back to the offseason program and it's anyone's guess when he'll be back.