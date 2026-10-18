Is Caleb Williams Playing Today? Injury Update, Fantasy Advice for Bears QB in Week 6

The Chicago Bears haven't had the services of quarterback Caleb Williams for each of the last three games, but that would change this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Williams came down with what was reported to be a Grade 2 strain of his hamstring in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings and only practiced once through Week 5, which came on the Friday before that game.

However, there was a significant change early this week, as the Bears quarterback logged a full practice on Wednesday, which was his first since the injury, and then followed that up with two more full sessions on Thursday and Friday to close out the week.

Despite the major upgrade in participation this week, Williams was still slapped with the questionable tag on Friday, which left some uncertainty about his status.

Here's the latest on whether or not Williams is going to play in the Week 6 game against the Falcons on Sunday.

Is Caleb Williams playing today?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks on the sideline during the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Williams is expected to play in Week 6.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the plan is for Williams to start and make his return to action after a three-game absence.

"The Bears are planning to start QB Caleb Williams on Sunday, sources tell (NFL Network) and (ESPN)," Garafolo said. "Williams got a full week of practice and passed hamstring stress tests."

Momentum had been building for Williams to play all week. Not only did he have the full practices, but head coach Ben Johnson sounded optimistic about his chances of returning to the field.

We felt the final confirmation came from Williams on Friday, when he reposted a hype video on TikTok that was a strong hint he would be back.

Caleb Williams fantasy advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't have a lot to go on with Williams this season when it comes to his status as a fantasy football starter. We do know he ranked as QB6 overall last season, per Fantasy Pros, which made him an every-week starter in 2025.

Williams was electric in Week 1 before struggling in Week 2, but the former performance was still good enough to leave him as QB7 overall after two games.

There might be some rust for Williams to shake off after being ruled out the last three games, and truth be told we can't know for sure how he's going to look in his first game back because he has never missed a game in the NFL.

However, Williams does have a positive matchup against a Falcons defense ceding the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, according to CBS Sports.

We feel fairly confident Williams is going to turn in a performance that will leave you happy you started him in Week 6.