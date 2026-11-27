

As Caleb "Iceman" Williams miracles go, this Bears win ranks right up just below the comeback playoff win over Green Bay.

It was probably only the distance between Rome Odunze's toes and the sidelines in the end zone on the game-winning catch away from being their best comeback, largely because of how much coach Ben Johnson needed it over his former team and the team needed an NFC North win.

A 39-35 comeback win on Odunze's 6-yard touchdown catch in the back right corner to end a 68-yard, 13-play drive extended the Bears' winning streak to six, made them 9-2 and gave them first in the division. It also further cemented the Iceman's comeback legend.

They persisted with rallies back from deficits of 10-0, 19-10, 26-17, and finally 35-24 in the final 8:24.

"It's a little bit unique because we have not had one of these this year, not quite like this at least," Johnson told reporters afterward, thinking back to last year's seven fourth-quarter comebacks. "And so, it's good to know we've still got that tool in our arsenal."

Williams cooly, methodically pushed the ball downfield in Iceman fashion. It even started to look like they were going to waste too much clock on their final drive the way they had in Matt Eberflus' final game as Bears coach two years earlier. But the pass on third down from the 6 gave the Bears their only lead of the day.

They persisted despite losing Colston Loveland to a knee injury early and giving up nine points on a safety and ensuing TD just before halftime to fall behind two scores. Then, when it appeared they had reeled in the Lions after a day of rallying, Jahmyr Gibbs delivered a crushing 70-yard TD run en route to his 205-yard rushing day.

🚨 TRENDING: DAN CAMPBELL IS GOING TO HAVE A VERY LONG NIGHT! DETROIT FANS ARE NOT GOING TO FORGET THIS ONE! 😳🤦‍♂️



The Lions had this game RIGHT IN THEIR HANDS, but questionable clock management, costly decisions and missed opportunities allowed the Bears to pull off an… — Texas Reporter 🇺🇸 (@DikaTalks) November 26, 2026

However, Williams hit Odunze right away with a 41-yard TD pass and ran in the two-point conversion. They were poised for the comeback and finished it on Odunze's second TD catch.

"Late in games you go to matchups, late in games you go to your guys and i think that was one of those moments that I felt good," Williams said. "I told Rome that I was going to keep coming back to him. I ended up missing him early in the game, or earlier in the game, I ended up checking it down to Sam (Roush).

"But I told Rome I'd come back to him and having that faith, having that belief in each other and it showed up in big moments today."

Williams went 30 of 44 for 345 yards as the running game wasn't reliable enough all day to consistently move it, D'Andre Swift gaining 65 on nine carries with a TD. However, Swift was the reason the passing game opened up as Williams started throwing it too the outside and to his backs. Swift finished with seven receptions for a career-high 97 yards, Odunze with six for 87 yards.

Johnson said Odunze wasn't even the primary receiver on the game-winning pass.

"Rome and I, we've thrown that route in practice with the clock winding down so many times," Williams said. "For us we've put ourself in that situation so many times mentally and physically and we take it extremely serious."

It wasn't perfect

The win couldn't erase all of the problems they had throughout, especially two first-half lost fumbles -- their 10th and 11th of the year. They came into the game tied for third in fumbles.

The injury to Loveland going forward at a minimum means temporarily trying to run an offense requiring two or three tight ends with rookie Roush, Stephen Carlson and anyone's guess on the third guy.

Here’s where the Turducken came from and how it’s made pic.twitter.com/q3JSVqcES6 — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) November 28, 2019

The running game continues to sputter as Swift had 65 yards but they had 46 of their 146 yards on one run by practice squad player Salvon Ahmed.

However, those problems seemed to all vanish when they got to share the traditional Thanksgiving Madden turducken, then saw Johnson's "stanky legg" in one of their most jubilant celebrations.

"Once again, it's a credit to our guys just being able to weather that storm," Johnson said. "We talked about adversity last night, (it) was going to happen in this game. It's too good of a team for them not to make a lot of plays themselves. And they did that.

"And yet, our guys were able to stay the course and nobody panicked."

D’Andre Swift breaks free for a 30-yard touchdown!



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vSL3VFjIMk — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026