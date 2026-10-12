Caleb Williams' Status Not Bears' Only QB Question After Blowout Loss

The only thing more elusive than Green Bay receivers on Sunday was Bears coach Ben Johnson when talking about whether Caleb Williams would be ready to return against Atlanta in Week 6.



"He's on track," Johnson said. "We'll see if that's Atlanta, or after. I think it's going to be close."



No sense giving the Falcons a head start on what to prepare for, because if it isn't Williams what is there really to prepare to face? The Bears backup quarterbacks were that bad in Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Packers.



Johnson said the approach will be like last week.



Tyson might truly be bad — Dave (@davebftv) October 11, 2026

"We'll do the same thing we do every week," he told reporters after Sunday's loss. "We'll talk as a staff, we'll recap this game, and we'll make a decision going into next week on what's best for us."



As bad as the final score sounded, the Bears were still very much in it at halftime despite the opportunity given away with the first interception quarterback Tyson Bagent threw on a tipped ball to Xavier McKinney.

Bagent had only 54 yards passing at the half, though.



Johnson had every bit of opportunity to pull his starter on the day at halftime or even a bit later with hope Keenum could rally them.



Ben Johnson on when it was time to Bench Tyson Bagent:



“It was after the Second Interception.”



Ben is PISSED 😭 pic.twitter.com/EF7pkH0Sq8 — Bears on Real (@BearsOnReal) October 11, 2026

The Bears actually had the ball back at their own 10 in the final 1:22 of the second quarter and with three timeouts, trailing only by a touchdown, they could have made it a game. They went nowhere, Bagent was sacked and then when the Packers started the second half a 53-yard TD pass to Christian Watson by Jordan Love over Dillon Thieneman made it a two-TD deficit.



And stillJohnson wouldn't bench Bagent. Finally, he did it in the fourth quarter when the verdict already seemed sealed.



Tyson Bagent was a great story, loved rooting for the dude.

He played so bad today that I am having flashbacks of Crag Krenzel



I wish fans were able to talk about a player having a bad game without only saying “He sucks”

“he has a noodle arm” ect



Where is the real football… — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) October 11, 2026

"We felt like we wanted a little spark there," Johnson told reporters.

At that point they needed a bolt of lightning rather than a spark.

"Tyson just could never feel like he got in a rhythm here today. we'll look at why that was the case," Johnson said. "The second interception happened and we felt like lets give Case a chance out there and see if we get different results."



Once again, I think Ben Johnson is a dummy for starting Tyson Bagent over Case Keenum…



I caught a lot of flack from Bears fans for this take last week, but I still believe I’m right.



Should’ve stuck with the hot hand. pic.twitter.com/jp2pv6Dti1 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) October 11, 2026

What was somewhat curious — or perhaps not — the Bears had Case Keenum talking to reporters at the podium in the postgame interview room while Bagent was accessed in the locker room by a handful of reporters. Usually the starter gets the podium treatment.



Were they communicating something about Keenum being ahead of Bagent now in case Williams isn't ready to go next week? Has Bagent dropped to No. 3?

Tyson Bagent's status in question

"You would definitely not want to be benched in a game like this, especially with the opportunity that I've been blessed with," Bagent told CHGO afterward. "But at the end of the game these things happen.



Tyson Bagent has helped Caleb Williams through his work ethic, preparation, knowledge of the playbook, film study, attention to detail, and ability to recognize defensive schemes, helping Caleb develop the mental side of quarterbacking.



Go Bears #nfl #chicagobears pic.twitter.com/S4Uc2teZ8r — 1920 BEARS (@1920bears) October 11, 2026

"I've got to play better and, like I said, I've got to look in the mirror and got to see where I can continue to get better, because there's a lot of things still even this far into my career that I can still get better at."



In honestly, Keenum was barely better than Bagent in terms of actual production, even though he threw for 108 yards in one quarter of play on 11 of 19. They turned it over on three of his four possessions, once by interception.



Stop trying to make Tyson Bagent a thing…



He’s not an nfl caliber QB — Drunk Ryan Poles (@DrunkRyanPoles) October 11, 2026

"We'd get something going and then put ourselves in a tough spot," Keenum said. "That was kind of the name of the game today."



The interception Keenum threw was on a fourth down when they would have turned it over on downs if he didn't force it into coverage.



Who is worse at their job - Tyson Bagent or Jaylon Johnson? — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) October 11, 2026

Afterward, Keenum was focusing his attention on his friend and young teammate, Bagent.



"You don't last very long in this league if you don't know how to get back up when you've got your ass kicked," Keenum said. "That's just the way it is. There's really good players, really good coaches, really good teams, and if you last long enough it's just a matter of time at some point you get your ass kicked.



"And it's not about that. It's about how you respond the next day, the next week and every day after that. I expect him to respond like he knows how to and he can."



Bears fans have to hope it just won't be until the distant future because Williams' return could be the next game.

There’s no chance Tyson Bagent has any trade value. The coverage of him in Chicago has always been strange but that’s basically over at this point. #Bears — James Fox (@JamesFox917) October 11, 2026