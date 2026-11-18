Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson have addressed the copy cat effect and think the Bears are ready to attack it.

This would be the possibility defenses try to do what Tampa Bay's defense did to get back into their Week 9 game, when they nearly knocked off the Bears by taking away the ball five times. It's not an extraordinary tactic. It's the old A-gap or B-gap blitz.



“Like you said, it's a copycat league," Williams said Tuesday at Halas Hall. "So it's going to show up at some point here soon. Who knows, it could be this week, it could be next week, it could be the week after, it could be postseason, when we get there, whenever that is. It's going to show up at some point.

"Like I said, we've gone back and looked at it already. We'll fix it. For myself in that situation, if it does happen; I mean, there's times when people get through, and it's happened throughout my career. It's going to happen for the rest of my career. Just get the ball out of bounds or anything like that. Then on the other ones, just don't make bad decisions.”

"That's also one of the coolest things about being here in Chicago and what we're building here. It's not just Chicago Bears, it's us as Chicago athletes."



Caleb Williams talked about being part of PCA's MVP celebration video shared by the Cubs, and what their friend group is… pic.twitter.com/XbsGasyUfy — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) November 17, 2026

The Saints might not seem like the ideal candidates to use this tactic because they have plenty of pass rush from defensive ends Chase Young (8 sacks) and Carl Granderson (8 1/2), and they also have edge Cameron Jordan, who has yet to record a sack in his eight games. Maybe the Bears dodged a bullet by not signing him, if indeed they were interested as many rumors suggested during free agency. However, Jordan remains an imposing physical threat on the line.



However, Johnson thinks they could be bringing the heat.



“These edge players, between the two of them, or really I should say three of them, but the guys that are playing the most right now, Chase Young and Carl Granderson, they're leading the team in sacks, I think they have eight apiece and they're good not only in the pass game, they're great edge setters in the run game as well," Johnson said. "Big challenge there on both sides.



LUTHER BURDEN TOUCHDOWN!



Caleb Williams beats the blitz and Burden does the rest!



Chicago is HUMMING on Sunday Night Football! pic.twitter.com/CwgObQTkEW — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) November 9, 2026

"And then I think this (linebacker Kaden) Elliss that they got back at linebacker, I think he's one of the better pressuring linebackers in the NFL. And so, they're not afraid to plug him in A- or B-gap and make it tough on your protection scheme. That combination, I think, from the interior with him with those two edge rushers is what makes their pressure package so dangerous.”

Where Saints heat will start

Elliss is the most likely to be blitzing because of his success. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound 2019 Saints seventh-round pick left New Orleans for Atlanta and then returned. He has two sacks this year, 22 1/2 for his career.



How they actually stop these blitzes better is the mystery Johnson won't reveal, but guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, and especially center Garrett Bradbury, have the greatest responsibility.



4 turnovers. Bad throws all night.



And with the game on the line? Caleb was still Caleb. 🐻@_JeffWillis on the dime to Loveland that set up the game-winner 🎯#Bears #DaBears #CalebWilliams pic.twitter.com/qhmXs8ixBr — BEARSKIFILM (@BearskiFilm) November 16, 2026

"There are some things protection-wise that we certainly have to clean up," Johnson said. "We care about the integrity of the A- and B-gaps, and there are too many times on tape right now where we're allowing free runners through those gaps. So we've got to tighten the screws a little bit there, feel good about our rules, feel good about the guys that are up front and getting the calls made.



"We've just got to make sure we're all on the same page, we have our eyes in the right spot. Anytime you see a little something on tape, we're going to get more of it. Until we have proven that we've taken care of that problem, there's more to come.”



For Williams, it wasn't just the blitz that he needs to be concerned with but the mistakes he made. He had to stew on four bad interceptions, two when he tried throwing it away and it was caught just off the ground by defenders.



Todd Bowles refused to let Caleb Williams sit back and pick apart his secondary.



When the Bears lined up in 11 personnel on early downs, the Buccaneers changed the math with one pressure type in particular:



"Hot" Blitzes.



Against Chicago, Bowles used a whole menu of Hot… pic.twitter.com/55PYySdqAm — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) November 16, 2026

“Two of them were funky," he said. "One was a bad decision and the other one, the ball popped up in the air. The ball just didn't hit the ground in those situations, which it has in the past. But obviously it's frustrating.



"You don't want to go out there and throw four picks. That's never what you want to do. That's never what the plan is, obviously."

Communications and brains beat it

In other words, Williams' way of combatting the A-gap and B-gap blitzes is play smarter.



"The biggest thing in the frustration comes from the feeling of, for me personally, I don't want to let my teammates down," Williams said. "That's always big for me. In those situations, I feel like I did. So that's the frustrating part that lingers. I think that's what lingers.



Highest blitzes faced per dropback rate this season



Bears 45.8%

Bills 37.9%

Falcons 37.5%

Colts 36.1%

Browns 35.8% pic.twitter.com/JIWrGQaD8o — PFF (@PFF) November 12, 2026

"But the other half of it is, like I said, I've thrown three picks before in big games. I've thrown picks before, picks that seal the game and things like that. So I'll move on from it, I've moved on from it. It's more of a how can I get better, what can I be better at; just finding ways to be more consistent.In those other situations where I'm not making a dumb decision like the first one, I'm trying to either get it out of bounds, to just juice it out of bounds."

Williams should know how to handle the pressure from such blitzes by now. Per Pro Football Reference, he faced more blitzes last year than anyone in the league at 174. This year it's come at about the same rate or slightly even higher, but he's not at the top of the league with 100 blitzes faced. Jordan Love has faced 132. The 100 blitzes if fourth most.

After what happened against Tampa Bay, he can expect the number to start going up unless it's nipped in the bud soon.

“Under pressure Caleb Williams is very pedestrian.”



Gerald McCoy doesn’t think Caleb Williams can handle Todd Bowles Blitz package and doesn’t think the WRs can consistently get open vs the Bucs. 👀 #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/jzo5Zm9Z1S — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 6, 2026

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI