Before the Chicago Bears drafted Caleb Williams in 2024, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud believed ditching Justin Fields would be a mistake.

The Fields versus Williams debate was a hot one at the time, even with Fields' lack of success in Chicago. However, it's now clear the Bears made the right decision, as Williams led Chicago to the playoffs in 2025 and Fields has been a backup for two years.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Stroud said the Bears should stick with Fields as their quarterback

"(The Bears) should (keep Fields), if they're smart, but... you know" Stroud said.

Well, Williams has not forgotten Stroud said that, and he showed as much by reposting a video on TikTok that recalled Stroud's comment before showing clips of the success Williams had enjoyed as the Bears' starter (WARNING: NSFW language).

Caleb Williams reposted this video on TikTok lmaoooo I love it



🎥: GeekButBetter pic.twitter.com/YYATxitpCY — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) July 9, 2026

Stroud's comment likely had more to do with him wanting to show support for a fellow Ohio State product rather than him wanting to throw shade at Williams and the Bears. Regardless, Williams obviously didn't take too kindly to it.

Another clip in the video showed the 2024 midfield meeting between Williams and Stroud that led to the latter imparting advice to the former, even though he only had one year of experience in the NFL.

"Come here. Learn from those mistakes. And everything that you got, bro, is in you already, bro. You're going to be a hell of a player in this league," Stroud said to Williams.

Stroud said that he was "not trying to little bro him or anything" and was instead trying to pay it forward after getting advice and encouragement from quarterbacks in his rookie season.

"So, I just try to give back to what the game is giving me. So, I wish him the best man. I want him to do amazing in this league. I think he will," Stroud added.

That's funny to look back on now because Stroud's career has taken a big downturn after a sensational rookie season and Williams' career is going in the opposite direction after a successful 2025 campaign.

While there's no doubt areas he needs to improve at, Williams took a step forward overall last season while Stroud has taken a leap backwards over the last two campaigns.

Not long ago, if you had asked anyone who watches the NFL who they would rather have under center, the answer would have been Stroud far more often than not. Now, that answer has flipped, with Williams having the better outlook going into 2026.