Gerald McCoy Makes Caleb Williams Prediction Chicago Bears Hope Will Come True

The Chicago Bears are hoping Caleb Williams will take a step forward and cement himself as an elite quarterback in 2026.

It goes without saying that's the case, but general manager Ryan Poles has basically said as much this offseason, with Poles saying he hopes to get the "green light" from Williams so Chicago can lock him up for the long haul.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Gerald McCoy is convinced that once Williams improves in one specific area, not only will he be elite, he'll be the very best quarterback in the NFL, according to Roto Grinders' Kyle Odegard.

"Caleb (Williams) is immensely talented. He's almost overly-talented, what he can do throwing a football and what he can do with his legs," he said. "As soon as he gets to the point where he can relax and learn how to simplify the game, Caleb Williams will be the best quarterback in the NFL. Yes, I just said it. He's that talented."

McCoy goes on to note that having head coach Ben Johnson is what will put Williams over the top in his development. He equates that pairing to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in Kansas City.

"Andy Reid has never had a bad quarterback because of the coach he is. He turns these guys into really, really good players," McCoy said. "And when you give him a talent like (Patrick) Mahomes, this is what you get. Ben Johnson is that level of talent and offensive mind. If they both grow together, yes, I believe it will happen."

McCoy's analysis matches Bears' focus

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCoy pointed out in his comment that Williams needs to "relax and learn how to simplify the game," and that has been a point of emphasis for the Bears' coaching staff when it comes to their quarterback this offseason.

As quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett put it, “We don’t have to work as hard for our money."

"There's times where we could just work through our progression and get the ball out on time instead of having to create and extend plays," Barrett added.

What he means by that is Williams has to do a better job of going through his progression instead of bailing out of the pocket as quickly as he does sometimes.

That's something Johnson has pointed out, also, saying that he and Williams must have "those conversations in the quarterback room of when can we hang in there and get this ball out to the primary or the No. 2 receiver, and when do we need to extend."

Along with improving that area of his game, Johnson has pointed to the need for Williams to bring up his completion rate. Some of that obviously has to do with Williams' accuracy, but his pass-catchers need to not drop the ball as much, also.

If Williams and his pass-catchers can put it all together in 2026, not only will the former No. 1 pick cross into elite territory, the Bears are going to make serious noise.