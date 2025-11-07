Can the Bears' running game have a repeat performance against the Giants?
What if I told you the Bengals only have the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL? What if I told you the team the Bears play this week has (somehow) been even worse at stopping their opponent's ground games?
While that fact may be surprising on its own, it becomes even more shocking when you consider how many assets they've allocated to their defensive line room.
Dexter Lawrence II is coming off three-straight Pro Bowl appearances and is in the midst of his worst season since his rookie year (in the prime of his career at age 27). He has a half-sack thus far. The second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Abdul Carter, was considered the best defensive prospect since Myles Garrett entered the league eight years ago. He's got a lonely half-sack too. Former fourth-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux only has 2.5 sacks and hasn't had one since September. Brian Burns does lead the league with 11, though. So good for him for holding the group's reputation together with paper clips. He's been eating while everyone else starves.
More importantly, as far as this article goes, they've also been just as disappointing at stopping the run. They've hemorrhaged yards to opposing ground attacks at an alarming rate. 1350 yards allowed over their first nine games of the year. They've also allowed 5.5 yards per carry (most in the NFL) and have given up 12 touchdowns on the ground.
On paper, they genuinely have the league's most fearsome defensive front. Their inability to stop the run is a conundrum right up there with the Bermuda Triangle and impossible-to-answer questions like "Are ghosts real?".
Reading up to this point, it would be easy to chalk up the defensive struggles solely to an underperforming defensive line. However, that's far from the case. Starting linebackers Bobby Okereke and Darius Muasau have also struggled mightily. Their Pro Football Focus grades are both ranked outside the top 50 (and 60 in Muasau's case) amongst 'backers. Okereke, specifically, has been especially disappointing after a solid '24 season.
Unsurprisingly, their secondary hasn't done the defense any favors when runs have busted through to the third level. Few aspects of defense require effort from all 11 players on the field like stopping the run, and the Giants' unit has systematically failed at that this season.
It should come as no surprise that fans have been calling for defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's head for weeks. They've seen more than enough at this point. With the Bears' offensive line playing out of their minds right now, they might be forced to endure more of the same on Sunday. I like Chicago's odds to keep the good times rolling.
I'm not going to predict that they put up 280+ yards again, but I think Kyle Monangai's in a good spot to build upon his breakout performance.