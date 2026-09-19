Chicago Bears Accomplish Injury Report Feat Not Seen In Four Years

The Chicago Bears released their final Week 2 injury report on Friday afternoon, per usual, but this one was different than the reports we've seen for the last four years.

The Bears entered the week with a whopping nine players on their injury report, and that number went up to 10 after veteran guard Joe Thuney was added for a rest day.

So, it was truly a thing of beauty to see the Bears not only had every player on the report practice in full, but also not carry a designation into the weekend.

Bears accomplish rare injury report feat

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're thinking it has been a long time since we've seen a Bears injury report look like that, you'd be right. As the Bears revealed after putting out the injury report, it is the first time since 2022 Chicago hasn't had a player listed with a designation.

"For the first time since Week 7 of the 2022 season, we do not have a single player with an out, doubtful or questionable designation on our injury report," the Bears wrote on X.

Considering the injury woes the Bears had last season and during this past offseason, this is a nice break from the norm for the team ahead of an all-important matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bears' Final Week 2 injury report

Chicago Bears safety Xavier Woods (23) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Joe Thuney (rest): Full practice

DL Neville Gallimore (Illness): Full practice

DL Grady Jarrett (rest): Full practice

OL Darnell Wright (knee): Full practice

RB Kyle Monangai (hamstring): Full practice

DB Malik Muhammad (ankle): Full practice

DL Dayo Odeyingbo (shoulder): Full practice

RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee): Full practice

OL Ozzy Trapilo (knee): Full practice

DB Xavier Woods (groin): Full practice

The biggest injury question mark the Bears had going into Friday was with safety Xavier Woods, who missed Week 1 due to a groin injury and was only limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Woods put fears he would sit once again to bed on Friday with his full practice and lack of a designation. Now, the interesting part will be to see how the Bears handle his return.

Woods was slated to start at safety last week, head coach Ben Johnson said, but Cam Lewis replaced him after Woods was inactive.

Lewis, who might have rotated with Malik Muhammad in the slot had Woods played, performed well, as did Muhammad. Perhaps that will force the Bears to stick with that combo instead of a rotation or full out swap at either spot.

Woods' return also gives the Bears the option to insert the rookie into the second boundary spot in place of Tyrique Stevenson should he continue to struggle.

It's also worth noting Ozzy Trapilo's status. The full practice and no designation suggests he's now all the way back after ramping up since he was activated off the PUP list on Aug. 16.

The Bears now have a good problem. Trapilo looked like the left tackle of the future last season, but Braxton Jones, who secured the job while Trapilo was recovering, played well in Week 1.

We'd expect Chicago to stick with Jones until the wheels fall off. In the meantime, Trapilo significantly beefs up the Bears' depth at both tackle spots.