D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai and More Bears Injury News From Final Week 2 Practice Report

It's Friday, so you know what that means: the Chicago Bears have put out their final injury report ahead of the Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

And this injury report is beautiful, especially after the Bears dropped a lengthy one on our heads to begin the week.

The biggest news of the day on the injury report is the status of Ozzy Trapilo, who turned in his first full practice of the season. Trapilo does not carry a designation, either.

Here's what that means and more details from Friday's injury report.

Bears' final Week 2 injury report

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Joe Thuney (rest): Full practice

DL Neville Gallimore (Illness): Full practice

DL Grady Jarrett (rest): Full practice

OL Darnell Wright (knee): Full practice

RB Kyle Monangai (hamstring): Full practice

DB Malik Muhammad (ankle): Full practice

DL Dayo Odeyingbo (shoulder): Full practice

RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee): Full practice

OL Ozzy Trapilo (knee): Full practice

DB Xavier Woods (groin): Full practice

Not only did everyone on the injury report practice in full, nobody carries a designation, either, so the Bears have a clean bill of health going into Sunday.

There was some concern earlier in the week for D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai and Darnell Wright, but all were able to upgrade their participation ahead of kickoff and are good to go.

The most notable thing here is the status of Ozzy Trapilo, who has logged a full practice for the first time since being activated off the physically unable to perform list during training camp.

Adding to that, Trapilo does not have a designation, so he should be active and available if the Bears need him. That said, we would assume Chicago will stick with Braxton Jones at left tackle for now, but the veteran needs to be looking over his shoulder.

We got a good indication Trapilo was close last week, when Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar said Trapilo was close to taking part in team drills.

Another notable piece of the injury report is veteran safety Xavier Woods' status. He did not suit up in Week 1 due to his groin injury, but he is now off the injury report and ready to go for Sunday.

It'll be interesting to see how the Bears handle the safety and slot cornerback roles with Woods active. Woods was slated to start at safety last week before being ruled inactive and was replaced by Cam Lewis, and Malik Muhammad played in the slot.

Both players performed well, and especially Muhammad, and the two defensive backs even garnered praise from head coach Ben Johnson.

"He played really good football for his first day as well," Johnson said of Muhammad. "Sticky in coverage, competed his tail off, fearless. Was really proud of what he put on tape."

"Kudos to Cam Lewis really next to (Thieneman), as well, because he went into the day not even knowing he was going to start for us at safety," Johnson said of Lewis. "We worked out Xavier Woods that morning and when we decided to make him inacitve, Cam became our starter at safety and played really, really well."

We can't imagine the Bears are going to upset the apple cart in the slot with Muhammad after he played as well as he did in Week 1. We wouldn't be shocked to see a rotation at either spot, though.

Vikings' final injury report

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after a hard hit during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After uncertainty during the week, the Bears now know they will be facing Carson Wentz at quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out because of his concussion.

That's good news for the Bears, who now don't have to worry about defending against an elite athlete who can take off with the football. Wentz is still a solid thrower, though, so the Bears' secondary isn't out of the woods yet.

Murray wasn't the only player ruled out, as wide receiver Jauan Jennings is also not going to play. That's a break for Chicago's secondary, as now they only have to contend with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.