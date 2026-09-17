Bears Injury Report Confirms Darnell Wright Upgraded, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai Status Quo

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report of the week on Thursday and it was status quo for just about everyone except for a few players, including right tackle Darnell Wright.

Wright did not participate in practice on Wednesday because of a knee issue, which immediately set off alarm bells.

However, Wright was out there taking part in practice on Thursday in a limited fashion, which is a step in the right direction for his chances of suiting up on Sunday.

Unfortunately, we did not get the same positive news on running backs Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift. Check out the full Bears injury report below.

Bears' Thursday injury report

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) walks on he field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Joe Thuney (rest): Did not practice

DL Neville Gallimore (Illness): Full (upgraded)

DL Grady Jarrett (rest): Full (upgraded)

OL Darnell Wright (knee): Limited practice (upgraded)

RB Kyle Monangai (hamstring): Limited practice

DB Malik Muhammad (ankle): Limited practice

DL Dayo Odeyingbo (shoulder): Limited practice

RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee): Limited practice

OL Ozzy Trapilo (knee): Limited practice

DB Xavier Woods (groin): Limited practice

The good news here is that there was nobody new added to the injury report other than veteran guard Joe Thuney, but that was because he had a rest day, so no issue there.

Gallimore and Jarrett were among the three players who were upgraded from yesterday, but there was never a concern for the veteran defensive linemen, as they sat out Wednesday for illness and rest, respectively.

The fact that Swift and Monangai were limited once again leaves their status a bit up in the air on the surface, but we'd venture to guess that their statuses have more to do with a load management situation more than anything else.

As for guys like Malik Muhammad and Dayo Odeyingbo, both of whom were limited once again, there's no real concern for either one, as we suspect they're on the same load management-type plan that Swift and Monangai are on.

Trapilo's limited status is not surprising, either, as he's still working his way toward taking part in practice fully. Offensive line coach Dan Roushar did say recently that Trapilo was close to participating in team drills, so he's getting closer.

"I think we're getting closer (to team drills). We've done post-work with him on bodies. It's certainly different than actually going out there and putting it all together, but I've been really encouraged with what he's done so far," Roushar said last week, per Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears.

Last but not least, we have Woods, who was limited for a second day in a row. The fact that he hasn't been able to log a full session through two days after sitting out in Week 1 puts his Week 2 status in question.

The Bears will drop their final injury report of the week on Friday, so we'll know more then.