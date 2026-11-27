After multiple reports broke earlier in the day about the status of Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland's injury, the team has now provided its own update.

According to the Bears, Loveland is considered week to week with his knee injury, which confirms what ESPN's Courtney Cronin had reported earlier in the day.

"The Bears on Friday announced that tight end Colston Loveland is week-to-week with a knee injury that forced him to exit Thursday's 39-35 win over the Lions," Larry Meyer of ChicagoBears.com said.

This is great news for Loveland, who suffered the injury on the Bears' second offensive series on Thursday.

It looked like Loveland might have suffered something catastophic at first after he was carted off the field and appeared to be in tears while holding a towel over his head, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said.

A pair of reports suggested Loveland was going to be placed on injured reserve, but clearly the Bears are keeping the door open for Loveland to avoid the dreaded list, which would force him to miss at least four games.

What previous Loveland reports said

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the belief is Loveland will need a stint on injured reserve, which would force him to miss at least four games, but won't be lost for the remainder of the season.

"The knee injury that Bears TE Colston Loveland suffered on Thanksgiving vs. the Lions is expected to land him on injured reserve, which would sideline him a minimum of four weeks, per sources. There still is additional testing to be done, but the current belief is that Loveland could return later this season," Schefter said.

Then, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed Loveland is dealing with a knee sprain and the hope is that he will be back before postseason play.

"Some optimism. A knee sprain for Loveland is the initial diagnosis, sources say. The hope is that Loveland is back right against the end of the season and ready for the playoffs," Rapoport reported.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, Cronin came through with a report that said Loveland is week-to-week and no decision on injured reserve has been made.

"Per league source, Bears tight end Colston Loveland is considered week to week with the left knee injury. He will get a second opinion soon but no determination on whether he is an IR candidate has been made," Cronin said.

Now, none of this is to say that Loveland will avoid injured reserve because being week-to-week leaves open that possibility, but clearly the situation isn't as definitive as Schefter said.

As we've discovered multiple times this season with Bears injuries, you just can't rest your laurels on what is being reported and it's important to wait it out until the team gives an update.

Regardless, everything we're seeing on Loveland confirms that the second-year tight end has avoided a season-ending issue and that's the biggest point to take away from all of it.

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