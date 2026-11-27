The Chicago Bears and their fans have been holding their breath ever since tight end Colston Loveland suffered a knee injury during the Week 12 win over the Detroit Lions.

As we watched Loveland get carted off, the fear was that he had suffered a season-ending injury, but we didn't know for sure because there was no update after the game was over.

However, we now have that update and it comes from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reports Loveland will land on injured reserve with his knee injury, but the belief is his injury isn't season-ending. Schefter cautions, though, that more testing is needed.

"The knee injury that Bears TE Colston Loveland suffered on Thanksgiving vs. the Lions is expected to land him on injured reserve, which would sideline him a minimum of four weeks, per sources. There still is additional testing to be done, but the current belief is that Loveland could return later this season," Schefter said.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the diagnosis in the early stages is that Loveland has a knee sprain. Rapoport gives Loveland a timeline to return at around the end of the regular season and before the playoffs start.

"Some optimism. A knee sprain for Loveland is the initial diagnosis, sources say. The hope is that Loveland is back right against the end of the season and ready for the playoffs," Rapoport reported.

Another report is more optimistic

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Courtney Cronin is providing more optimism than both Schefter and Rapoport, as she's reporting Loveland is considered week to week and no decision on IR has been made yet.

"Per league source, Bears tight end Colston Loveland is considered week to week with the left knee injury. He will get a second opinion soon but no determination on whether he is an IR candidate has been made," Cronin said.

A stint on injured reserve means Loveland will miss at least four games. If he doesn't miss any more than that, he would return in Week 17, when the Bears will be playing what is no doubt going to be a crucial game against the Detroit Lions.

How Bears replace Colston Loveland

Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll preface this by saying the word "replace" is being used about as loosely as possible here. The Bears don't have any players who can replicate what Loveland can do on a football field.

Now that we have that out of the way, rookie tight end Sam Roush will probably move into the TE1 role with Loveland and Cole Kmet both out. Kmet suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.

As we saw on Thursday, Stephen Carlson should assume TE2 duties behind Roush. To their credit, both Roush and Carlson made pretty good contributions in the passing game against the Lions, with Roush finishing with five catches for 31 yards and Carlson tallying two catches for 30 yards.

As far as the TE3 is concerned, right now it looks like it'll be Qadir Ismail, and we only say that because Ismail, who is on the practice squad, is the only other healthy tight end on the team.

Chicago Bears tight end Stephen Carlson (88) runs onto the field against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The problem with Ismail, aside from his limited skill set, is that he has never played a regular season snap in his career, so he's a complete wild card.

So, let's break this down a bit further: the Bears' tight ends room has a rookie in Roush, a guy in Carlson who hadn't caught a pass since 2020 before Thursday, and a player in Ismail who has no experience in the NFL.

Making all of that worse is the fact that the Bears run a ton of 12- and 13-personnel, so head coach Ben Johnson might have to change things up with his offense moving forward.

It's safe to say the Bears should be exploring any and all options out there, but finding anything needle-moving is impossible at this late stage of the season.

The good news is, at least the Bears are going to get Loveland back at some point, or at least it seems that's the case initially.

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