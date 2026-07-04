Chicago Bears' Best Moves of the 2026 NFL Offseason

After going over the Chicago Bears' worst decision of the 2026 NFL offseason, we're now sorting through the team's best moves.

It hasn't exactly been an electric offseason for the Bears with the team not having a ton of cap space to make moves. But Chicago still managed to make some impact additions, both through free agency and the draft.

Chicago also made one notable subtraction via trade that made sense, especially when you consider the kind of return the Bears received.

We'll talk about that trade, as well as one free-agent signing and one draft pick the Bears made as we comb through the team's three best moves of the 2026 offseason.

Trading DJ Moore

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Moore was a vaulable member of the Bears' offense over his three seasons, he never quite reached the levels he did in 2023 over his final two years with the team.

It was quite clear he never had a truly strong chemistry with Caleb Williams the way he had with Justin Fields, which is one reason why it made sense to trade Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

Two other reasons had to do with his contract, which the Bears desperately needed to dump in order to create some cap space, and the need to clear the way for an ascending Luther Burden, who came on strong near the end of last season.

As if all that wasn't enough to like this trade, Chicago managed to get a second-round pick out of the Bills in a deal that the Bears were roundly praised for and the Bills were widely criticized for.

Moore will be missed, but not enough to keep him on the roster and turn down an offer like that.

Signing Devin Bush

Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bush was the Bears' solution to replacing Tremaine Edmunds, who was cut loose ahead of a season in which he was set to account for a cap hit of $17.9 million. The move saved Chicago $15 million in cap space.

Not only did the Bears potentially get a better linebacker in Bush, who has posted a top 10 Pro Football Focus overall grade in each of the past two seasons and is more well-rounded than Edmunds, they got a cheaper one, also.

Bush will account for a cap hit of $5.6 million this year, and $12.6 million and $11.6 million in each of the two years that follow. The savings is massive for a cap-strapped team like the Bears.

Drafting Dillon Thieneman

Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears may have gotten the steal of the draft with Thieneman, who was projected by some to be as good as Caleb Downs. The Dallas Cowboys drafted Downs at No. 11 while the Bears got Thieneman at No. 25.

Thieneman also plugs a big hole at safety, where the Bears did not retain either of their starters from 2025 in Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Now, Thieneman will start next to Coby Bryant, another significant free-agent signing for Chicago.

And therein lies another positive about drafting Thieneman. The Bears needed a player who can make an immediate impact with the team in win-now mode and the Oregon product should be capable of doing that.