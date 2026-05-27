Cole Kmet Trade Proposals Miss Why the Bears Still Need Him in 2026

At this point in the NFL offseason, every team's roster is pretty much set. However, we could still see a few unexpected trades this summer, in addition to the widely expected trade of Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. With this uncertainty in mind, ESPN created four mock trades for four NFL veterans, including Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, but none of the hypothetical offers make a lick of sense for the Bears in 2026.

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet catches a touchdown pass against the Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Cole Kmet would be a valuable piece to several teams

For this exercise of 2026 NFL offseason trade offers, ESPN asked four of their NFL insiders to create their own mock trade proposal for Kmet from different teams. Each package was a little different, but they were all an assortment of Day 2 and Day 3 picks in the 2027 and 2028 drafts, and none of them included a player coming back to the Bears. The offers were reasonable, and each team selected (Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins) has a clear need at tight end that Kmet would fill.

Bears reporter Courtney Cronin was given the task of evaluating the four offers and deciding what she'd do as the general manager of the Chicago Bears. She opted to refuse all four but did say that Walder's offer from the Miami Dolphins of a fourth- and sixth-round pick in 2027 was the best of the bunch. Cronin justified this, saying, "DraftKings Sportsbook set Miami's over/under at 4.5 wins, meaning those fourth- and sixth-round picks could come higher in the draft order. That's enticing, especially because Chicago is sitting out of the fifth round after trading its selection for Bradbury."

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet takes the field before a game against the Packers. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Bears can't afford to move Kmet

I understand why Cole Kmet is viewed as a trade piece for the Bears, especially since Colston Loveland ranks among the NFC North's best tight ends already. But dealing Kmet would make absolutely no sense for this team. For one thing, the Bears run more 12 and 13-personnel plays than almost anyone else in the league, meaning they often have two or three tight ends on the field at a time. Without Kmet, rookie Sam Roush would be bumped up to the TE2 spot, and he is likely nowhere near ready for that responsibility. And who would the Bears turn to as their TE3? Stephen Carlson? Undrafted rookie Hayden Large?

Furthermore, Kmet brings more to this team than his stats. Along with Jaylon Johnson, he's the longest tenured member of the Chicago Bears. As Cronin noted, general manager Ryan Poles spoke glowingly of Kmet after selecting Roush in April, saying, "Nothing changes as far as our feelings with Cole [Kmet]... It's not just whatever spot he is on the tight end depth chart, but his leadership and what he means to this team is. We view him highly."

You never want to trade away a locker room leader if you don't have to. Kmet was a critical mentor for Loveland in 2025 and will be a mentor again for Roush, who is closer to Kmet in style than Loveland is. The Bears simply cannot afford to move Kmet, not when their tight end room is so young outside of him.

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet after a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

Trading players who aren't considered starters is always sticky, especially when it involves a respected veteran like Kmet, because the player's value to his current team rarely aligns with the value that other teams see in him. Kmet may no longer be TE1 on the depth chart, but he still has a clear role to play and will be key to Caleb Williams and the offense taking another step forward in 2026. Best of all, after restructuring his contract, Kmet only counts for $7,775,000 against the salary cap, according to Spotrac. Between his on-field abilities, his leadership, and his discounted contract, the value for the Bears is undeniable.

The mock trade offers, however, come nowhere close to this value. What good does a mix of Day 2 and Day 3 picks spread across the next two years do the Bears in 2026, a year in which some analysts see a Super Bowl ceiling for the Bears? And what happens if Loveland misses time with an injury? Kmet can easily step back into the TE1 role, but if he's in Carolina or Miami, the Bears would have to thrust rookie Sam Roush into a starting role well before he's ready.

These mock trades are fun too cook up, especially in the dead portions of the NFL offseason, but the fact is that Kmet isn't going anywhere this offseason. Kmet enters the final year of his contract next offseason, however, and that's when a trade will move into the realm of possiblity.