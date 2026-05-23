Ranking the NFC North Cornerbacks: Bears Need Better Availability to Stay on Top

The Chicago Bears may have rebuilt their safety room during the offseason, but their cornerback room figures to be mostly the same as last year, minus the departure of Nahshon Wright. They'll be looking for improvement to this group not by roster changes, but by improved health. Starting cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson missed a combined 24 games in 2025, and even when they were on the field, they clearly were nowhere close to being 100% healthy.

The 2026 season is off to an inauspicious start with Kyler Gordon's OTA absence, but he still has almost four months to heal from this latest injury. Assuming that he and Johnson can be healthy this year, where would Chicago's cornerback room rank compared to the rest of the division? They're already behind in the NFC North safety rankings and can ill afford a poor showing from the other half of their secondary.

4. Green Bay Packers

Bears WR DJ Moore catches a touchdown pass against Packers CB Keisean Nixon. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Packers may boast the division's best safety room, but their cornerbacks are in rough shape. Keisean Nixon is nothing but a liability in coverage, and Carrington Valentine is little better. Signing Benjamin St.-Juste was a nice high-risk, high-reward move, but it's hard to project what he'll be in 2026. His 2025 season with the Chargers was fantastic, but that came after three poor campaigns in Washington. Rookie Brandon Cisse is likely to become Green Bay's best cornerback, but he's going to need significant development in his game before he becomes a quality starter.

If St.-Juste can keep up his level of play from last year, and if Cisse develops ahead of schedule, this has the makings of a good cornerback room. But as things look right now, this group is built mostly on hopes and dreams.

3. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold runs onto the field prior to a game. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Similar to the Packers, the Lions feature a dominant safety room but still face questions at cornerback. Roger McCreary and D.J. Reed are solid veterans, but Terrion Arnold has been a disappointment through his first two seasons. He still has time to live up to his draft status, but 2025 was a disappointing campaign for him.

Drafting Keith Abney II in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL draft was great value for the Lions, but as is the case with Cisse, it should take him some time before he becomes a quality starter. All in all, the Lions' cornerback room has a reasonably high floor, but a low ceiling keeps them at No. 3.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers reacts after breaking up a pass in a game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The NFC North's cornerback rankings nearly went in the exact reverse order of the safety rankings, but the Vikings check in at No. 2 this time. Isaiah Rodgers put together an all-time defensive performance in Week 3 of the 2025 season, earning a perfect 99.9 PFF grade. His overall grade has been above 70 for each of the last two seasons, and there's no reason not to expect that to continue in 2026.

It's the rest of Minnesota's cornerback room that holds them back. Neither Byron Murphy Jr. nor Tavierre Thomas are quality starters and could be badly exposed in coverage. I will say that I'm intrigued by the rookie Charles Demmings. He has the athletic tools to one day be a good starter, but, coming from a small FCS college team, he's going to take at least a full year of development before he's even ready to see the field in a backup role.

1. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears CB Kyler Gordon takes the field wearing a Spider-Man mask. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

On paper, the Bears have by far the best cornerback room in the division. Jaylon Johnson is a two-time Pro Bowler. Kyler Gordon signed a market-setting contract extension for nickel cornerbacks last year. Chicago's other boundary cornerback position will be an open battle in training camp, but they have good options either way.

The problem, as aforementioned, is health. As long as Johnson and Gordon can each play at least 14 games this year, Chicago's defense should be significantly improved from last year. If not, then this secondary is going to struggle once again, and they may not pull in enough takeaways to make up the difference for blown coverages.