Chicago Bears duo slapped with fines for plays in victory over Eagles

The Bears had two players and the Eagles had one player who received fines from the NFL for plays made in Chicago's 24-15 Black Friday win.
Gene Chamberlain|
Bears right tackle Darnell Wright was fined for using his helmet while blocking in the Black Friday win over Philadelphia.
The Black Friday win by the Bears over the Eagles was a physical war and now it's costing some players.

The league on Friday fined two Bears and one Eagles player.

Bears tackle Darnell Wright was fined $23,186 for using his helmet while blocking in the first quarter against the Eagles and reserve tight end Durham Smythe took a $12,172 fine for throwing a low block within 31 seconds of the play Wright made that drew a fine.

That makes it over $46,000 in fines the last two games for the Bears as DJ Moore got fined $11,593 for flipping a ball at  Steelers cornerback Jams Pierre the previous week.

The $23,186 fine for Wright was the minimum given out for such an offense.

Philadelphia's Reed Blankenship was fined $10,250 for a hip-drop tackle against Bears running back Kyle Monangai in the first quarter.

