Chicago Bears duo slapped with fines for plays in victory over Eagles

The Black Friday win by the Bears over the Eagles was a physical war and now it's costing some players.

The league on Friday fined two Bears and one Eagles player.

Bears tackle Darnell Wright was fined $23,186 for using his helmet while blocking in the first quarter against the Eagles and reserve tight end Durham Smythe took a $12,172 fine for throwing a low block within 31 seconds of the play Wright made that drew a fine.

That makes it over $46,000 in fines the last two games for the Bears as DJ Moore got fined $11,593 for flipping a ball at Steelers cornerback Jams Pierre the previous week.

The $23,186 fine for Wright was the minimum given out for such an offense.

Philadelphia's Reed Blankenship was fined $10,250 for a hip-drop tackle against Bears running back Kyle Monangai in the first quarter.

NFL bans hip drop tackles.



NFL defensive players: pic.twitter.com/VNTlZ67FQM — Kyle Davis (@TheDaringPastry) March 25, 2024

