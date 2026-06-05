Chicago Bears' Most Notable Injury Updates Following Second Week of OTAs

The Chicago Bears have now completed OTAs after the team held its final practice of the latest voluntary portion of the offseason program on Thursday.

Before that, the Bears held their second open practice of OTAs on Wednesday, and with beat writers on the ground for the session, we got some insight into how things went, especially when it comes to injuries.

Here's what we know about the Bears' injured players ahead of the team taking part in mandatory minicamp next week.

Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Gordon has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury this offseason and was once again not practicing on Thursday, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

That's obviously an ominous sign for a player who only appeared in three games last season due to injury.

Ben Johnson doesn't seem too thrilled about it, either, with the Bears head coach noting that Gordon's lack of availability can impact the trust his coaches have in him.

"We know he's a good player when he's out there," Johnson said of the veteran corner. "But trust level is a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room and you can only develop that trust by being available."

Dayo Odeyingbo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We saw a massive sign of progress for Odeyingbo this week as he continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles.

Odeyingbo did not take part in practice fully on Thursday, but he was a participant in the individual period, Finley noted, which is great news after he was not out there last week.

This puts Odeyingbo on track to potentially be a full go by the time training camp rolls around in late July.

T.J. Edwards

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Like Odeyingbo, Edwards was on the practice field on Thursday but did not take part in the team period. Even still, that's a sign Edwards is progressing after he wasn't out there last week.

Edwards is working his way back from a fractured fibula and has said he expects to be good to go by training camp.

"I feel great," Edwards said in April. "Working really hard every day. Feel like I'm in a really good spot come summertime."

Malik Muhammad

Chicago Bears defensive back Malik Muhammad. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The rookie was one of the absent players last week, but we're happy to inform you Muhammad was back in action this week, according to Finley, although it isn't clear how much he did.

Nevertheless, it's great to see Muhammad taking the field in any capacity as he tries to carve out a role for himself. Muhammad figures to compete for the boundary cornerback job against Tyrique Stevenson, but he has also worked in the slot this offseason.

Cam Lewis

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the Bears' free-agent acquisitions, Lewis was not spotted at practice on Thursday, Josh Buckhalter of Clocker Sports reported.

We do know that Lewis left last week's open session with a trainer, but what exactly he's dealing with isn't known at this time.

Lewis is expected to provide some depth at safety and quite possibly in the slot this coming season.

Montez Sweat

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

There was once again no sign of Sweat for the second week of OTAs, so we're getting a bit concerned after the veteran wasn't seen last week, either.

We can't say for sure if Sweat is actually dealing with an injury or if he just hasn't arrived yet. We should have a better idea next week, when players will be required to show up for mandatory minicamp starting on June 9.