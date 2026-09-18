Chicago Bears Keys to Victory: Can Ben Johnson Out-Maniac Brian Flores?

The Chicago Bears are attempting to do something they haven't done since 2020: start a season 2-0. A minor achievement, yet one that has eluded them in recent years. The Bears' Week 1 thriller got them halfway there, but they face a far more formidable opponent in Week 2: the Minnesota Vikings.

Like the Bears, the Vikings are riding a wave of hype after terrorizing the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. We may not know yet who their starting quarterback will be, but they have enough star power on offense to put up points in bunches, though a new injury could clear away a major headache for the Bears' defense. It's Minnesota's blitz-happy defense, however, that poses the greatest danger to Chicago.

Divisional games are always tough to win, and this one will be no exception. If the Bears want to get the win and move to 2-0, they'll need to hit these three keys.

1. Ben Johnson must out-maniac Brian Flores

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson calls a play against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the one hand, Bears head coach Ben Johnson is recognized around the league as an offensive savant; Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is a diabolical defensive genius, on the other. Every time these two coaches meet, it becomes a true clash of titans.

As I mentioned in my top Bears-Vikings matchups for Week 2, the mental chess match between two brilliant coaches will likely decide the outcome. The players have to go out and execute, but whichever field general is able to outmaneuver the other in the fourth quarter should emerge victorious.

2. Establish the run early and often

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's the best way to beat the blitz? By gashing the defense in the run game. The Packers' embarrassing collapse in Minnesota last week was in large part due to only attempting 20 run plays and averaging only 3.1 yards per carry. That's not going to cut it against the Vikings.

If the Bears want to win this one and keep Caleb Williams upright, they'll need to lean on their run game early and often. Get D'Andre Swift out in space and watch him cook. Hand Kyle Monangai the rock and let him bulldoze through would-be tacklers. They could even get the speedy Zavion Thomas involved in the run game on a trick play.

Whatever it takes, the Bears must establish a strong run game, and the rest should fall into place.

3. Limit explosives on defense

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen talks during Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Carolina Panthers scored against the Bears last week, it was usually the result of giving up at least one explosive play, usually a deep pass from Bryce Young. That's something the Bears have to tighten up in Week 2, even if it means relenting on the more routine underneath passes.

Look at who the Vikings have running routes. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockensen are their main targets, and they're all flawless route runners who can get open deep down the field and make tough catches. That's exactly what the Bears cannot allow them to do. Instead, Dennis Allen's unit must focus on eliminating these big play opportunities. Force Minnesota to grind out short gain after short gain with a "bend-don't-break" strategy.

The Vikings will either start Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz on Sunday, neither one of whom strikes fear into the hearts of defensive coordinators. If the Bears force them to throw the ball enough times on a single drive, they'll eventually make a mistake and turn the ball over or settle for a field goal in the red zone, which can be considered a win for the defense.

Final Prediction: Bears win 34-31

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams winds up to throw against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rival NFC North fans may be hoping that the Bears' 59-point season opener was just a fluke, but I regret to inform them that it was not. Despite a baffling Week 1 PFF grade, Caleb Williams is coming into his own as an NFL superstar and there's no turning back. The defense will likely be a problem for Chicago again, but Williams will still put oodles of points on the board and add yet another game-winning drive to his resume to close out the Vikings in Week 2.

As for the coaches, Ben Johnson is 5-1 in his career against Brian Flores as a playcaller, as ESPN's Ben Solak noted earlier this week, with his lone loss coming in Week 1 last year, his first with Chicago and Williams' first game in another new offense. I have the utmost respect for Flores, as should the Bears, but I think Johnson has his number and will prove it on Sunday.