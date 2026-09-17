Bear Necessities: The Three Factors That Will Decide Bears vs. Vikings

The Bears weren't the only ones who went 1-0 last week, as we also went 1-0 in our inaugural 'Bear Necessities' column. We won't talk about being 32 points off Chicago's point total, though. I never doubted that they could score 59 right out of the gate.

They'll hope to stay undefeated in their Week 2 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Their NFC North rivals picked up where the Bears left off in the playoffs, demoralizing the Packers with a miraculous second-half come-from-behind victory. They scored 29 unanswered points in the final 17 minutes.

Both teams are flying high heading into their Week 2 divisional clash. A few significant factors could swing the game in the Bears' favor, though.

What must they do to ensure the positive momentum continues rolling?

Keep Justin Jefferson in check

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Jefferson might be coming off his worst season, but he's still the same dominant receiver he's always been. He proved that against the Packers, catching 8 of 9 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns (already matching the two scores he had all of last season). The entity known as NINE, also referred to as JJ McCarthy off the field, was the biggest reason for his sharp decline.

We still don't know whether Jefferson will be catching passes from Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz on Sunday, as the former is working through concussion protocol. However, they'll need to key in on 18 regardless of who's under center.

Since 2022, the Vikings are 16-4 in games where Jefferson scores a touchdown. The Bears would do themselves a lot of favors by keeping him out of the end zone on Sunday.

While Jefferson has averaged just under 80 yards across his ten games against the Bears, they've done a good job containing him in recent years. He hasn't reached the century mark since 2022. They'll need that good fortune to slow down Minnesota's offense, which will already be without quality running back Jordan Mason.

Know where the blitz is coming from (and whether it's coming)

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles in the pocket during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are facing the defensive version of Ben Johnson on the Vikings sideline on Sunday. Brian Flores is one of the league's best defensive coordinators and most aggressive play-callers. According to NextGenStats, the Vikings blitzed Green Bay on 78.3% of quarterback Jordan Love's dropbacks last week, the most for any QB in a single game since the 2023 campaign. They sent extra rushers on 55 of 67 defensive plays.

While he didn't bother disguising where the blitz was coming from against Green Bay's porous offensive line (the Vikings achieved a 52.8% pressure rate), that's another area where he stands out from the crowd. They do a great job of keeping opposing offenses on their toes.

Something tells me Flores and Co. will take a far different approach this week. Opposing defenses blitzed Williams at the highest rate last season, and he often had the answer for it. SumerSports calculated Williams EPA (Expected Points Added) per play when blitzed over the offseason, and his +0.280 advantage ranked second to only Lamar Jackson.

Teams can live by the blitz (which we saw in the Vikings' comeback against Green Bay), and they can also die by it (which we almost saw in the Vikings' comeback against Green Bay). Sending extra heat puts pressure on the defensive backs to hold up in coverage. Cornerback Byron Murphy gave up 90 yards. Meanwhile, safety Josh Metellus gave up a whopping 212 yards (according to NextGenStats). Johnson will definitely attempt to pinpoint and isolate both players in coverage early and often.

Establish the run early

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hands the ball off to running back D'Andre Swift (4) during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's the best way to keep Flores out of his bag? Run the ball well. And run it consistently. That won't allow him to tee off and send extra rushers (or pretend to send extra rushers).

Running into a blitz might seem counterintuitive, but it comes down to knowing where it's coming from. If they have the numbers advantage on one side of the field, that could pop for an explosive play on offense. Likewise, running the ball well against an aggressive defense also makes the play-action game more dangerous. If they have to key in on the run, that can lead to potentially blown coverage assignments.

The Vikings did a good job of slowing Green Bay's rushing attack (21 attempts for 66 yards), but again, the Packers have an awful offensive line. The Bears should enjoy more success in that department on Sunday.

Minnesota also has a few rookie defenders who could be seeing their first career snaps (second-round pick Jake Golday at LB and fifth-round selection Charles Demmings at CB). They should get some exploitable matchups and potential "Welcome to Ben Johnson's NFL" moments there. Meanwhile, their first-round pick, defensive tackle Caleb Banks, only played 16 snaps and didn't look great in any of them.

Prediction: Bears win 30-23

The Bears might not put 59 on the board again, but 30 points is more than respectable against the Vikings' defense. Minnesota gave up 30+ points only once last season. With Flores calling the shots, Minnesota is a team to be feared on defense. It's going to be a chess match, but it's one with a few matchups that Ben Johnson and Co. should be able to exploit on offense.