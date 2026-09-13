Offense Dominates Game Balls in Bears' Week 1 Thriller vs Panthers

If you heard what sounded like a sudden rush of wind today, that may have been the collective sigh of relief from Chicago Bears fans everywhere. In the Bears' Week 1 win over the Panthers, quarterback Caleb Williams looked every bit the budding superstar. In a season in which the Bears are expected to be a legit Super Bowl contender, both the team and quarterback put to bed (for now) any fears of a regression.

Even better, the Bears took a big step towards delivering on Ben Johnson's goal of breaking the 2013 Broncos' NFL scoring record. They racked up 59 points on Sunday against a defense that saw major upgrades this offseason. While they obviously aren't likely to score 59 points again soon, it was a great start for this team.

Make no mistake, this game was far from an ideal outcome for the Bears. The defense was little better than a sieve for much of the game, and the Bears were called for an absolutely shameful 12 penalties. They'll have plenty to work on during practice this week, but for now, let's hand out some game balls.

1. D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift celebrates after scoring a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh from signing a three-year contract extension, Swift put on arguably his best performance as a Bear. On a hot Sunday in Charlotte, Swift ran up and down Carolina's defense, breaking tackles and juking linebackers on his way to 124 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Without his gutsy performance, I have a hard time believing that the Bears would have won this game, and so he gets the honor of this first game ball.

2. Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams looks to throw against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't want to put Caleb Williams on this list every week. As the quarterback, he's almost guaranteed a spot in any Bears win. But for this week at least, he deserves this game ball. He showed vast improvement in the areas he needed to, completing over 70% of his passes for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns. He also displayed his dual-threat abilities, picking up 65 rushing yards and another pair of touchdowns.

As aforementioned, the Bears needed Williams to prove that 2025 was not a mirage. That he is indeed their franchise quarterback. And even though the season is still young, his Week 1 performance was a huge step in the right direction.

3. Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the battle to claim the WR1 spot on the Bears' depth chart, Odunze may have jumped out to an early lead. Not only did Luther Burden III lose a costly fumble on the game's opening drive, but Odunze pulled in what may have been his best catch yet late in the first quarter. Although he only finished with two catches for 52 yards, that reception was a badly needed spark for this Bears' offense, and for that he gets this last game ball.

Honorable Mentions: Malik Muhammad for his first-half interception, Dillon Thieneman for his forced fumble, and Kalif Raymond for his team-leading eight receptions for 84 yards.