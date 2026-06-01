Bears Rookie Malik Muhammad Could Push Tyrique Stevenson Out Faster Than Expected

The Bears landed one of the biggest steals in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the selection of University of Texas cover man Malik Muhammad. Many believed he had a chance to hear his name called as early as the second round, and Chicago got a potential day one impact player with starter-quality traits on day three of the draft.

The cornerback position wasn't considered the most pressing need for Chicago entering this offseason. However, they did need to address the loss of Nahshon Wright, who played 97% of their defensive snaps during his breakout 2025 campaign.

He isn't as flashy as his fellow rookie defensive back Dillon Thieneman, whom they landed with the 25th pick in the first round, or as accomplished as rookie center Logan Jones, whom they landed one round later. However, Muhammad could prove to be just as important as either player.

Even if the secondary doesn't become as depleted as it was last season (which seems like a fairly safe bet based on the law of probability alone), Muhammad still has a relatively strong chance of cracking the starting lineup.

Muhammad could prove to be vital Tyrique Stevenson insurance

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tyrique Stevenson has struggled thus far at OTAs, and he already had a short leash after effectively getting benched for Nahshon Wright last season. He has been involved in two of the top highlights to come out of the practices thus far, with videos showing him getting burned by both Rome Odunze and third-round pick Zavion Thomas.

Is it just me or is every single video just Tyrique Stevenson getting burned lol pic.twitter.com/ZHmH1o6Wtn — B (@BShulkes) May 30, 2026

While Stevenson is still favored to win the starting job, it wouldn't be surprising to see him let it go relatively early in the season if he begins to struggle. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and hasn't done remotely enough to warrant an extension.

I could see Stevenson struggling against the Eagles in their Week 3 matchup, and the Bears coaching staff deciding to pull the plug on that experiment thereafter. The Week 4 clash against the Jets could be a soft landing spot for Muhammad to make his first start.

Once he gets into the lineup, I think he'll be able to hold his own. He's bound to take some bumps along the way, but his history of lining up against his opponent's top weapons (and thriving in those matchups) at the University of Texas indicates that the Bears might've gotten a good one.

While he'll be hard-pressed to replicate Nahshon Wright's takeaway production, he will get his hands on a few balls and should be much more sound in coverage. The fourth-round pick has a good shot to become a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball.

Projection: 14 starts, 55 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 pass deflections