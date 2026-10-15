Chicago Bears Roster Analysis: 3 Players Ben Johnson Can't Trust

The Chicago Bears are 3-2 after an embarrassing and injury-filled 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The good news is that Caleb Williams was a full participant in the team's walkthrough and could be on his way back from a hamstring injury.

Chicago's starting quarterback was injured in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings and returns at the best time possible.

The bad news is that Bears coach Ben Johnson learned during this stretch that there are three players who can't be trusted in the offense right now.

Tyson Bagent

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) scrambles with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, Tyson Bagent proved why this team is in trouble at quarterback without a healthy Williams.

Case Keenum did too, to a lesser degree, but everyone understood the 38-year-old was an emergency option.

Bagent tanked his trade value during the two-pick, 87-yard, 12-of-21 dud in Green Bay. Worst of all, he may have given Johnson pause about handing him the offense again if Williams has any re-injury concerns.

It's unclear what Chicago's future is at the position behind Williams.

It's hard to imagine it being Bagent after Week 5.

Roschon Johnson

It's very difficult to justify giving Roschon Johnson any of the backup snaps behind D'Andre Swift until Kyle Monangai returns from a turf toe.

Monangai isn't on track to return this coming weekend against the Atlanta Falcons after not practicing this week.

Johnson had six rushing yards on five carries against the Packers, with his longest rush of the day being three yards. While he did haul in five catches for 34 yards, that's not sustainable.

Johnson benefitted from having Bagent play it safe when he wasn't airing the ball down the field to minimal success.

Besides his rookie season, Johnson hasn't seen much success on the Bears. We'll see if Zavier Scott or Salvon Ahmed get a chance off the practice squad against Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Garrett Bradbury

Garrett Bradbury has had a rough go at it at the center spot for Chicago this season.

While he wasn't the worst offender against Green Bay, he didn't help establish the run with a solid interior push.

Against the Vikings in Week 2, he had four penalties in one half. Things have gotten better for Bradbury, but not by much.

Rookie Logan Jones may not be far off from getting the call to start in the middle, especially if the offense continues to sputter.

Bradbury's best chance of sticking is Williams being too tough to catch once he's back under center.