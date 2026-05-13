Desperate Bears Rumored to Be Looking for Wide Receiver Help in Unusual Place

The Chicago Bears should not be done adding to the wide receiver position this offseason.

That's because of the relative lack of experience Chicago has in its group that is headlined by Rome Odunze and Luther Burden after the trade of DJ Moore. The promise is certainly there with both players, but the jury is still out on both, also.

Along with those two, Chicago is relying on unproven players like Jahdae Walker and 2026 draft pick Zavion Thomas for key depth roles, along with veterans Kalif Raymond and Scotty Miller.

Not exactly a who's who of wide receiver talent. The Bears would be wise to add more competition to the room, and that's something head coach Ben Johnson hasn't ruled out.

"It’s a group that really complements each other," Johnson said of his receivers, according to Chris Emma of The Score. "We’ve got a good mix of long speed, quickness, guys that may be better suited inside the numbers, a few guys that are going to be able to thrive outside the numbers.

"So, I like the mix and the makeup. We’re always looking to add competition."

Bears interested in Arena Football star

The Columbus Destroyers face the Atlantic City Blackjacks. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears are apparently searching high and low for more help.

We know that because, according to Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron, the team has shown interest in Arena Football One and Washington Wolfpack wide receiver Aakiel Greer.

"Heading into the summer, the Bears are looking far and wide for talented players to compete for a roster spot," Infante said. "The Bears have) shown interest in arena league star WR Aakiel Greer, I’m told. A few weeks into the AF1 season, he’s in the top 10 in receiving."

Aakiel Greer, a 6-foot-4 Solution to a Depth Crisis?

Greer played college ball at three different spots, including Delta State University, Coahoma Community College and St. Augustine University, where he graduated from in 2021.

Greer has a huge frame at 6-foot-4, and he weighs in at 200 pounds, giving him ideal size for a boundary receiver.

In 2026, Greer has posted 22 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the AF1. He ranks ninth in receptions and 16th in receiving yards among pass-catchers.

Greer points to his combination of size and speed as traits that give him an advantage over other wideouts.

"My best skillset is my size. Being tall and fast, I feel that I have an advantage that most receivers don't," he said. "My jumping ability along with my route running makes me uncoverable at 6'4, 200LBs.

The closest Greer has gotten to the NFL came when he had a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders after leaving college.

This is Greer's third season playing Arena Football. He spent the 2024 campaign with the Wichita Regulators, where he compiled 303 yards and six touchdowns in seven games.

He spent las season with the Wolfpack. Greer is on pace to smash his 2025 season totals, when he finished with 245 yards and three scores.

The Bears signing the AF1 star would certainly be an outside-the-box move, but at this point, it certainly wouldn't hurt.