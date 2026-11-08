Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out For Week 9

The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dropped their list of inactives for the Week 9 game on Sunday night.

Ahead of Sunday, the Bears had three players with the questionable label in running back Kyle Monangai and cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Malik Muhammad.

As expected, Monangai is officially inactive after it was reported he wouldn't play earlier in the day. Unfortunately, Muhammad is also inactive, but Stevenson is active.

Meanwhile, Buccaneers edge rusher Yaya Diaby is inactive, which was expected after he was ruled out on Friday, and the one player Tampa Bay had listed as questionable, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, is active.

Now, a look at the full list of inactives for both teams ahead of the Week 9 kickoff on Sunday night.

Bears vs. Buccaneers inactives

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears inactives: RB Kyle Monangai, QB Case Keenum, CB Malik Muhammad, DL Jayden Loving, LB Keyshaun Elliott.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives: OLB Yaya Diaby, DL Demonte Capehart, CB Ayden Garnes, OG Trevor Keegan, OG Billy Schrauth

Monangai is missing his fifth consecutive game with his turf toe injury, but the expectation is the Bears running back will return following the bye in Week 10 after he finally returned to the practice field on Friday in a limited fashion.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) won't play today, but he's expected back in Week 11," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning.

Monangai was spotted working out on the field before the game, which is the latest positive sign for his progress.

With Monangai out again and fellow running back Zavier Scott on injured reserve with a thumb injury, running back Salvon Ahmed is getting the nod as the No. 3 running back behind fellow rushers D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson.

Muhammad's inactive status is a surprise after it was reported early in the day that he would play. Hopefully Muhammad didn't suffer a setback. His absence means Stevenson will start and that's bad news for Chicago's defense.

Rookie Jordan van den Berg is back to being inactive after he was a healthy scratch last week. He's getting another chance after the Bears lost veteran defensive lineman Kentavius Street to a knee injury that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season.

The rookie will likely see very limited snaps, at best, behind Grady Jarrett and Jeffery Simmons.

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