Kyle Monangai Injury Update, Another LT Issue & More From Bears' Wednesday Practice Report

The Chicago Bears have put out their first (and estimated) injury report of the week ahead of the Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, we learned of the brutal news that the Bears will be without left tackle Braxton Jones for the remainder of the year after it was decided he needed surgery on his knee injury, which was diagnosed as a partially torn patellar tendon.

It also appears the Bears are going to be without defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who suffered a knee injury in Week 8. Head coach Ben Johnson said Street is likely done for 2026.

Making matters worse, left tackle Theo Benedet and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett are both dealing with injuries and their statuses are up in the air. More on them in a bit.

There wasn't any good news on running back Kyle Monangai, either. Here's the full injury report and more.

Bears' Wednesday injury report

Bears Communications on X

Cornerback Malik Muhammad missed last week's game with a toe injury. His estimated limited practice is status quo from last week, when Muhammad logged three practices before not playing.

Grady Jarrett's injury will be one to monitor during the week. As we said, the Bears are already short-handed with Street on the shelf.

Adding to the running back woes, now Zavier Scott is hurt. Salvon Ahmed, who is on the practice squad, is the only other healthy running back behind D'Andre Swft and Roschon Johnson.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again an estimated non-participant, Monangai remains on track to sit out another game. If he doesn't practice on Thursday, it'll be a safe bet Monangai will miss a fifth game.

Head coach Ben Johnson said last week that this is not a case of Monangai's injury being worse than expected but rather just a case of not knowing "how a player will bounce back" from his injury.

“No, I think every time a player has an Injury, you don’t know how a player will bounce back from that. Obviously, we didn’t think it was warranted to put him on IR, and yet we’re hopeful we’ll get him back sooner rather than later," Johnson said.

How Bears could replace Benedet

Chicago Bears offensive line Theo Benedet (79) gets set to block against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicholas Moreano of Bears Roundtable reported after the game on Monday night that Benedet might have a separated shoulder, which could keep him out for an extended period of time.

"One observation from the Bears' locker room. I saw Theo Benedet leave with a Bears staff member before the media was allowed into the locker room," Moreano said. "When he came back, he sat at his locker, looking disappointed. As I was getting ready to record an interview, I heard him say separated shoulder."

If Benedet can't go on Sunday, the Bears are going to need a full game out of Ozzy Trapilo, but we're not sure if he's ready for that yet. Trapilo has only played limited snaps in two games this year while ramping up in his return from a torn patellar tendon.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After mixing in with Benedet in Weeks 6 and 7, playing 17 and 19 snaps, Trapilo didn't play against the Seahawks in Week 8.

In the event that Trapilo isn't ready for a full game in Week 9, the Bears could deploy Joe Thuney at left tackle and have Luke Newman take Thuney's spot.

The Bears also have Caden Barnett and Christian Jones on the practice squad, but Jones has just 70 career snaps in the NFL, with all of them coming at right tackle, and Barnett can play at tackle but he's also a rookie and has never played a regular-season snap.

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