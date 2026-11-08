Will Kyle Monangai Play Tonight? Injury Update, Fantasy Advice For Bears RB in Week 9

Unlike the last handful of weeks, there is at least some hope that Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai might be able to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

Monangai has missed each of the last four games with a turf toe injury he suffered in Week 4 versus the New York Jets.

However, Monangai was able to turn in a limited practice on Friday, which amounts to his first participation since his injury. After that, Monangai drew the questionable tag for Sunday.

Now, a look at what we know about his chances of suiting up on Sunday night against Tampa Bay.

Is Kyle Monangai playing tonight?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) with the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We do not have a definitive answer yet, but all signs point to the Bears running back sitting out.

The first sign is Monangai only putting in one limited practice. We find it hard to believe the Bears are going to have him suit up off just one limited session after missing four games.

We also know the Bears elevated running back Salvon Ahmed from the practice squad and we suspect that's because they're expecting Monangai to sit out.

Then, there's the fact that the Bears have a bye in Week 10 and The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs believes Monangai's return to practice is a "positive sign for a potential return on the other side of the bye week" rather than a sign he will return in Week 9.

When putting it all together, we just don't see Monangai suiting up on Sunday night. We'll know for sure around 6:50 p.m. ET, when the Bears drop their inactives.

Kyle Monangai fantasy advice

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Monangai is active and there are no reports about him being on a limited snap count, he should be in lineups.

The Bucs are ceding the fewest fantasy points per game to backs in 2026, according to CBS Sports, but Monangai also ranked as RB13 overall in the four games he played in this season, per Fantasy Pros, which makes him an every week RB2 play, regardless of matchup.

However, the tricky part here is that Monangai plays on Sunday night and if you wait on him and he gets ruled out, your pool of potential replacements is very thin.

If you do plan on waiting on Monangai, grab Roschon Johnson if he's available on waivers as a last-second replacement. You'll also want to put Monangai in a flex spot if possible so that gives you more options to replace him.

All that said, barring a desperate situation, you should just keep Monangai on the bench this week because, as we previously discussed, all signs point to him sitting out.

Verdict: Sit

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