Khalil Mack to Bears Trade Buzz Picks Up Steam Thanks to NFL Insider's Report

There is nothing Chicago Bears fans would love more than a reunion between the team and edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Of course, the Bears acquired Mack in a blockbuster trade with the Raiders in 2018 and he became a fan-favorite over four seasons before Chicago traded him to the Los Angeles Chargers.

But with the Chargers at 0-4 and going nowhere, and with the Bears possibly in the market for an edge rusher, many have wondered if a reunion could be in the cards.

And that thought is now picking up steam thanks to an NFL insider.

Mack to Bears trade picks up steam

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to The Athletic's Jonathan Jones, sources he talks to around the NFL believe Mack to the Bears "makes the most sense."

"I mentioned several names in last week’s column as potential trade candidates," he stated. "Again, it is still early, and I always caution against matching any player to any particular team a month before the deadline."

"But Khalil Mack to Chicago is something multiple league sources told me makes the most sense if both teams continue on their respective trajectories," Jones added.

Interesting...

Jones goes on to note that the belief is Mack could cost as little as a fifth-round pick. Sign us up.

Why Chargers could trade Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is seen against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Chargers sitting at 0-4, they are up against it when it comes to their chances of making the postseason, as only the 1992 San Diego Chargers have done so after an 0-4 start.

If things don't turn around by the Nov. 10 deadline, Los Angeles could (and should) be a seller and there is no more prime trade candidate than Mack.

The 35-year-old has already said he has contemplated retirement before, and it's likely his chances of calling it quits have increased since then. Knowing that he could ride off into the sunset for nothing in 2027, the Chargers would be wise to move him if postseason play isn't in their future.

If Mack wants to be moved and his top choice is the Bears, we can see the Chargers obliging his request out of respect for the future Hall of Famer.

Would Khalil Mack want to return?

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) walks on the field during a Chicago Bears training camp session at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

When Mack was traded, it's wasn't because he wanted to leave. Instead, the Bears were in the midst of a rebuild and wanted to pick up some draft capital. Mack wanted to stay in Chicago and called the trade "bittersweet" at the time.

Based on comments he made on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast last month, it's clear Mack views his time in Chicago fondly.

“Looking back on it, you realize how important those moments are,” he said of his time with the Bears. “You definitely shouldn’t take those moments, and those teams that you got (for granted). That (2018) defense we had was very special… Just having everybody all at once, at the same time, playing at the level we were playing at, and having those creative minds behind us — it was a special time.”

If the Bears continue looking like the contender they have looked like over the first four games, that would only increase the likelihood that Mack would be interested in a reunion.

Do the Bears need Khalil Mack?

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack at training camp press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's edge rushers room has been a pleasant surprise over the first four games of the season, with Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker and Montez Sweat posting seven of the team's 10 sacks.

The spotlight was extra bright on Odeyingbo and Booker before the start of the season because they were unknowns, but both have answered the bell thus far.

That leaves the Bears in a good spot where they aren't desperate, but we know things can change on a dime, and especially in the lead up to the trade deadline, which is a month away.

The truth is, the Bears should not be content at any position and should continue to look for help everywhere, including at one of the most important spots on defense at edge rusher.

And that's especially true given the fact that Odeyingbo has been playing a lot of snaps inside, which gives the Bears a slightly elevated need for more depth along the edge.

Mack would be just what the doctor ordered there. The veteran is still an impact player, as evidenced by his three sacks in four games, and we know about his leadership, also.

If Mack is available at the trade deadline, the Bears bringing him back is the very definition of a no-brainer move, especially with the belief Mack will only cost a fifth-round pick.