10 Instant Observations From the Chiefs’ Commanding Week 6 Victory Over Chargers

It wasn't particularly pretty by either team, but the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious tonight in a 22-6 triumph over the winless Los Angeles Chargers. Despite special teams miscues and multiple turnovers, KC pulled away late as its defense clamped down.



The Chiefs picked up right where they left off from their bye week and now sit atop the AFC West with a 1.5-game lead over the second-place Broncos. Here are 10 instant observations we gathered from the win.

10. Short-Yardage Running Struggles Continue

This was a trivial moment in what was otherwise an impressive win, but the Chiefs have now been stuffed on fourth-and-short in three straight weeks with a Kenneth Walker run up the middle. It happened on a fourth-and-one opportunity against the Dolphins, again on the opening drive against the Raiders when Kansas City turned it over on downs, and once more today when the Chargers stopped Walker at the goal line in the third quarter.

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker mentioned earlier this week that he and the coordinators were looking to correct this issue, but it nearly proved costly again. There has to be more creativity in those situations than simply handing it off to Walker and hoping the offensive line can create enough separation.

9. Justin Herbert’s Turnover Problems Persist

There was once a point in the AFC West where it looked like Justin Herbert would be a fierce competitor to Mahomes for years to come. We can safely say those days are no more.



The seventh-year signal-caller was dreadful in this showing, tossing his eighth interception of the campaign and completing just 59.5% of his passes. He was bailed out by having a pick called back due to a penalty, only to throw another one a few plays later.

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herbert finished the afternoon with 204 passing yards, no touchdowns, and a turnover. The Chargers' anemic offensive attack looks beyond the point of repair, and it's honestly quite disheartening to see how quickly Herbert has fallen from a once-promising quarterback.

8. Nohl Williams Legacy Game

Cornerback Nohl Williams was solid through the first four games, but he took his play to another level in this one. It was easily his best performance of the season and one of the strongest showings we've seen from the second-year corner.



Williams finished with three solo tackles, two pass deflections, a tackle for loss, and two huge open-field stops. Despite briefly exiting the game with an injury during the opening defensive series, he'd return and put together a standout performance as the best player in Kansas City's secondary.

7. Father Time Catching Up to Kelce

Tight end Travis Kelce stepped off the field to have his ankle worked on multiple times throughout the contest. That's the product of being 37 years old and lugging 250 pounds around on your lower body.

Kelce still looks as elite as ever when he's out in open space, but an ankle injury for someone his stature is worrisome. Even after his first catch of the afternoon in the second quarter, he exited the game for one play and was slow to get up.

Travis Kelce is having his ankle worked on. pic.twitter.com/IFQ9nsp2dG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2026

His target share had significantly dipped in the two weeks before the bye — two and four, respectively — and clearly can't be relied upon as often as he once was. Other contributors must take on more responsibility, especially if Rashee Rice's absence extends beyond this week.

6. A Rare Mahomes Red Zone Gaffe

While the Chargers' struggles didn't allow this to matter, Mahomes had an uncharacteristically bad interception on the goal line when the Chiefs were winning 9-3 in the second quarter. Theoretically, it could have turned the tide if Los Angeles responded with a touchdown and retook the lead.

Cam Hart picks off Mahomes in the end zone ‼️



LACvsKC on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zWLXiWFXZb — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

He was trying to throw it away to the back of the end zone but didn't get enough air under it, and the ball fell right into Cam Hart's hands. Those kinds of blunders aren't expected from Mahomes. It was only his third pick of the year, but history would suggest he'll clean those things up heading into the next matchup.

5. Nikko Remigio’s Return Duties Could (And Should) Be in Jeopardy

Trying to stay as neutral as possible here, Nikko Remigio's days as the punt returner simply have to be numbered. He had a horrendous fumble on a punt return that gave the Chargers the ball near midfield in a two-score game.



He had a rare invalid fair-catch signal penalty on a punt return two weeks ago and somehow found a way to make another head-scratching mistake today. At this point, it's tough to justify holding a roster spot for a special teams "guru" when guys like Brashard Smith have been far more effective in the return game this season.

The sales pitch for Nikko Remigio is that he’s trustworthy.



If he’s gonna do this, what use is he? — Kurtis Seaboldt 🎤 (@klseaboldt) October 18, 2026

As people online have pointed out, Remigio's entire selling point is supposed to be his reliability. If that has gone out the window, what exactly is he bringing to the table over other deserving roster candidates?

4. Interception Wiped Away by Horrendous Call

This would've been higher on the list had it resulted in points, but we witnessed one of the worst roughing calls in recent history today. Ashton Gillotte was inexplicably flagged to wipe away a Chiefs interception despite hardly making any contact with Herbert. You make the call yourself:

Roughing the passer for barely touching the quarterback.



This took away a #Chiefs INT.pic.twitter.com/KxdolOrGZx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 18, 2026

Luckily, the Chiefs were able to snag another pick off LA's mistake-prone quarterback later in the drive, but in what world is this a penalty? Gillotte clearly does his best to minimize the contact and keep Herbert out of harm's way.



If a gentle bear hug is roughing the passer, the NFL might as well turn into a flag football league.

3. Xavier Worthy’s Resurgence Stands Out

In a matchup where Xavier Worthy had to step up in the absence of Rice and Tyquan Thornton, he did just that. The speedster out of Texas followed up his best showing of the year with a seven-catch, 73-yard outing.

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Worthy's best moment came at the end of the first half when he took a ball up the sideline for 19 yards to put KC in field goal range, allowing Harrison Butker to drill a 50-yarder right before the clock expired. He looks a lot more explosive than he did during the opening weeks when he was struggling, and he should continue to be a key weapon in a Chiefs offense that lacks playmakers outside of Walker.

2. Kenneth Walker’s Sustained Dominance

Cue the Kenneth Walker music, because there's no way we could write one of these 10 observations articles without giving him his flowers. His dream inaugural season in Kansas City continued with two more scores on the ground today and 139 yards from scrimmage.

Walker was the first Chiefs player to find paydirt this afternoon with a 33-yard burst up the middle on a third-and-one opportunity in the opening quarter. He's now up to 665 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns on the year, keeping him on pace to make a run at AFC Offensive Player of the Year in his first year with the red and gold.

KENNETH WALKER III DOES IT AGAIN



LACvsKC on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bo0Vpy9A29 — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

1. The No-Sack Streak Finally Ends

The best thing to come from today is that the Chiefs' defensive line can finally exhale after snapping its ugly three-game stretch without getting to the quarterback. Ashton Gillotte broke through in the third quarter, recording KC's first sack in more than 15 quarters of football.



Earlier in the second quarter, the broadcast panned to defensive line coach Joe Cullen getting into it with Chris Jones on the sideline. Jones apparently took the message to heart, because he got into the sack column for the first time this year, splitting a takedown with rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods. George Karlaftis also got his first of the year as well.

CBS broadcast shows the discussion between #Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen and Chris Jones. pic.twitter.com/z8NB0VnS4U — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 18, 2026

This had been a weekly talking point for a while, so perhaps the Chiefs can finally put it in the rearview mirror and get back to making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable.

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