Chicago Bears Among 3 Teams Linked to Vita Vea in New Trade Rumor

The Chicago Bears are reportedly showing at least some interest in a blockbuster trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea.

The news comes from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who notes the Bears are one of three teams to check in on Vea's availability, along with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

However, Garafolo notes that the Bears "remain steadfast" in their desire to hold on to him.

"Teams have checked on Vita Vea's availability (the Bills, Bears and 49ers among them) but the Buccaneers remain steadfast they're not trading him and have kept lines of communication open on a potential new deal," Garafolo reported on Friday night.

Vea has been looking for a contract extension this offseason, but the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement on one. Because of that, Vea recently requested a trade from the Bucs.

The Bucs' public stance is they have no interest in trading Vea, but as we know in the NFL, never say never when it comes to just about anything.

Why the Bears should have interest in Vea

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Bears' biggest needs entering the offseason was along the interior of the defensive line, where the team was lacking in the pass-rush and in run defense in 2025.

No interior defensive lineman on the roster other than Gervon Dexter had more than 1.5 sacks, and the Bears as a whole were tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL.

Adding to that, both Dexter and Grady Jarrett struggled mightily in run defense to the tune of Pro Football Focus grades south of 50 in that area, leading to Chicago sporting the sixth-worst run defense in the league.

Vea would be a welcomed addition for Chicago seeing as how he's a plus in both the pass-rush and run defense.

The two-time Pro Bowler has notched four sacks or more in each of the past five seasons, including a career-high seven in 2024. He has also posted PFF run defense grades north of 60 in every campaign but one during his career.

The biggest concern with Vea is his age and contract. He'll be 32 in February and is seeking a lucrative new contract as he enters the final year of his current deal and an extension might age poorly if he begins to decline.

That said, the Bears are in win-now mode and should be stopping at nothing to improve their biggest weaknesses. Acquiring Vea would shore up a major concern as the Bears look to take yet another step forward in Year 2 with Ben Johnson.