Vita Vea Requests a Trade, and the Bears Should Be Calling Immediately

Nothing erodes a player's relationship with the front office that employs them as quickly as a contract dispute can. We've seen these relationships recover in the past, but it usually comes down to the team caving and paying their star what they think they deserve.

When the outlook looks bleak on the negotiation front, the player has to choose whether to be a good soldier and return to the battlefield or demand a trade. Vita Vea has reached that point with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office, and his agent confirmed that he just handed them his walking papers.

The star defensive tackle officially wants out of Tampa Bay, and the Bears would make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for the two-time Pro Bowler. He would instantly shore up their most glaring weakness on defense.

Vea would go a long way in curing defensive line woes

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Bears don't have a very good defensive line. It's arguably one of the league's worst, as a matter of fact.

While there's some reason for optimism with Austin Booker's promising 2025 campaign and Montez Sweat's presence on the edge, the defensive tackle position is in an eerily similar spot as it was last offseason. Neville Gallimore was the only significant addition to the interior, and he isn't exactly much of a needle mover.

Vea certainly would move the needle quite a bit (and I'm not just talking about the scale at Halas Hall). The 347-pounder would instantly fortify a run defense that ranked 26th in the league last season. He would also provide significantly more juice as a pocket collapser on passing downs.

In short, he'd be exactly what the defense needs to return to their Monster of the Midway status. His presence would eliminate their sole remaining weakness on the defensive side of the ball.

He also wouldn't cost nearly as much as some might think

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we could still see Vea return to the field for Tampa Bay, the odds of that happening at this point just dipped considerably. They lost a lot of leverage today.

The timing of the trade request is not an accident. the Buccaneers' veterans report to training camp tomorrow. It feels safe to assume that Vea won't be there. The light at the end of the tunnel is pretty dim with this situation, as well.

Money talks (as we saw with Myles Garrett and Cleveland last offseason), but trade requests talk a lot louder. Players and front offices rarely recover from them. Sure, Garrett returned to Cleveland for one last ride in 2025, but the team still shipped him off just one year later.

Unlike Garrett, Vea is coming off a slightly down season for the Bucs, finishing the year with his lowest sack output (4.5 sacks) since 2021. While he's still an absolute force against the run, he's also entering his age-31 season. That, combined with the fact that he'll be looking for a new contract, will significantly hinder their ability to get a massive haul in return for him.

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) recovers the fumble against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A package consisting of a second- and fifth-round pick feels about right for Vea's services, and the Bears would be wise to pull the trigger if that's the case.

They would need to lock him in for another year or two to make the move make sense, but they have more than enough flexibility (they can create a lot of space by cutting a few lousy contracts next offseason and have the league's most projected cap space in 2028) to pull off the heist.

Vea would make them certified Super Bowl contenders the second he arrived at Halas Hall.