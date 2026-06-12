Bears Named Landing Spot for Ex-Pro Bowler Amid Injuries, Competition in Secondary

The Chicago Bears just finished off mandatory minicamp this week and it's clear the team has some questions to answer in the secondary ahead of training camp next month.

The Bears have two injured defensive backs in Kyler Gordon and Cam Lewis. The former hasn't taken part in practice this spring due to a soft-tissue injury, and the latter hasn't practiced since the first week of OTAs, when he exited a session with an undisclosed injury.

While it's still early, the injuries to Gordon and Lewis are ominous after a season in which the Bears didn't have Gordon and Jaylon Johnson for huge chunks of time, which no doubt negatively impacted the team's defense.

Along with those injury concerns, the Bears also have uncertainty on the boundary amid a competition between the unproven Malik Muhammad and veteran Tyrique Stevenson, who was benched last season.

As the Bears sort through their injuries and prepare to really get the competition going next month, it may behoove the team to add more help in the secondary.

Bears named landing spot for Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox weighed in on possible landing spots for the 10-top free agents under 30 remaining on the open market and chose the Bears for former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who took the No. 1 spot.

"Diggs should interest most teams looking for cornerback help, but given his risk-reward play style, he'd make the most sense in a familiar system," Knox said.

"Former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is now the head coach in Washington, while former Cowboys secondary coach Al Harris holds the same position with the Chicago Bears," Knox explained. "Interestingly, both teams could use additional depth at corner."

Trevon Diggs' downfall

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Diggs once looked to be on a superstar trajectory after his first three years in the NFL, but injuries and ineffective play have derailed him since then.

The Cowboys got tired of waiting on Diggs to rebound and cut him late in the 2025 season. He latched on with the Green Bay Packers, but that did nothing to help him rebound and he was not brought back by Green Bay in 2026.

Diggs should be looking to reconnect with one of his former Dallas coaches in Quinn or Harris, both of whom he had success under.

Harris was his defensive backs coach and Quinn was his defensive coordinator during Diggs' Pro Bowl seasons.

But would the Bears actually be interested?

Would Bears sign Trevon Diggs?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Considering all the injury issues the Bears had at cornerback last season, a Diggs signing can't be ruled out. Sure, he's anything but guaranteed to be effective and make the roster, but he would at least offer another veteran option, and a cheap one, at that.

As we mentioned, the Bears have concerns both in the slot and on the boundary. Diggs' vast majority of NFL experience is playing at the latter, but he does have over 200 snaps in the slot during his career, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Diggs not costing much, it wouldn't hurt to kick the tires on him to see if he can provide adequate depth in 2026.