Bears Linked to Former Pro Bowl Free Agent Who Could Spice Up CB Competition

One of the biggest storylines for the Chicago Bears going into training camp is the competition at cornerback.

With Nahshon Wright leaving in free agency, the Bears need to figure out who will be their No. 2 cornerback across from Jaylon Johnson in 2026. And, after injuries at cornerback in 2025, the Bears need to figure out who their most reliable backup is.

Tyrique Stevenson is the favorite for CB2, but he is far from a given after he was benched in 2025. The veteran's biggest threat appears to be 2026 fourth-round pick, Malik Muhammad, who is a question mark himself because there's no telling what a rookie will do in Year 1. Terell Smith could factor into the equation, also, but he's just as uncertain as Muhammad after not playing in 2025.

And, with Stevenson, Muhammad and Smith all having concerns, that also means there are no givens with the Bears' depth, either.

Knowing all that, it wouldn't be a bad idea to add another player to the mix, either before or during training camp. One analyst has a decent idea for Chicago to consider.

Bears named landing spot for Trevon Diggs

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift and former Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors believes the Bears are a good landing spot for former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who remains available in free agency after he was cut loose by the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason.

Woodie rightly points out the uncertainty with Stevenson and adds that "if there are injuries that deplete the Bears' depth, or if the younger options on the depth chart prove not to be ready for an expanded role, Chicago could take a flier on Diggs."

Would Diggs to Bears make sense?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs has been on a steep decline since his pair of Pro Bowl nods with the Cowboys in 2021 and 2022. Diggs' play has been bad, and he has had issues staying healthy as well.

The veteran hoped a fresh start with the Packers would get his career back on track, but his tenure in Green Bay was very disappointing and he played just one snap in the Packers' postseason loss to the Bears.

All of that points to Diggs being far more likely to fail than succeed in Chicago, but there is at least one reason for hope he can turn things around and be at least a decent backup.

That hope comes in the form of defensive backs coach Al Harris, who coached Diggs during his best years with the Cowboys.

Along with the need for more competition, knowing Harris' history with Diggs is enough to at least consider bringing him in.