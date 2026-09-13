I know some thought there could be a healthy amount of points for the Bears/Panthers season opener, but I'm not sure anyone expected an NFL record to be set. 96 points on the board between both squads.

The Bears' 59-point explosion not only shattered the franchise record for most points scored in a season opener, but it was also only two points short from Chicago's all-time record of 61 points. It also set the high-water mark (in a bad way) for the Panthers' defense.

There are obviously game balls to go around on the offensive side of the ball. However, a few players stood out from the crowd. Meanwhile, the defense struggled mightily, and a few players also stood out there (for both good and bad reasons.

Winner: D'Andre Swift

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears center Garrett Bradbury (67) reacts to a touchdown scored by running back D'Andre Swift (4) in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Andre Swift looked to be worth every penny of his shiny new three-year, $33.75 million deal today. The 27-year-old hit the holes with authority and provided the spark that Chicago's offense needed early on. While the running lanes tightened up late in the contest, he still made the most of them when they were there.

Swift is poised for a massive season as the Bears' lead back. He might not have any more three-TD games this season, but his 18-carry, 124-yard performance should be a sign of things to come. It's also worth noting that he made some ELITE blocks in pass protection today.

Loser: Tyrique Stevenson

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) catches the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrique Stevenson was caught out of position early and often against the Panthers. He looked like the clear weakest link in a secondary featuring two players making their first career start (including one playing a position he never played at the collegiate level) and another (Cam Lewis) being the third option at their position.

To make matters worse, Stevenson also got hurt when making a tackle early in the third quarter. Even amid the struggles, he's still one of their three best starters at CB. He'll hopefully be back in the lineup next week against the Vikings. He will have to bounce back from this performance if he wants to hold onto the starting job once Kyler Gordon returns to the lineup, though (more on that later).

Winner: Caleb Williams

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams didn't have to put the Bears offense on his back today. The running game did plenty of heavy lifting, finishing the contest with a whopping 291 rushing yards. However, he accounted for 65 of those yards and added 269 through the air. He also reached the end zone four times.

Williams also exceeded the 70% completion threshold, completing 21 of his 29 attempts. He also looked comfortable leading the offense from the first snap onward. The 24-year-old looks poised for a massive year-three breakout campaign.

Loser: Ben Johnson's over-aggressiveness

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, we all know the expectation is for the Bears' offense to score every time they hit the field. Ben Johnson said it himself last month. That's an unrealistic expectation, though. Sometimes, the opposing defense wins a drive. Simply put, you can't go for it on fourth down on your own 21-yard-line early in the second quarter. Even in a high-scoring affair, that's an immediate momentum-shifter.

Ben Johnson has completely turned the franchise around. He eats in the city for free. Still, you can't give him a free pass for boneheaded decisions. That's exactly what the early call turned out to be, and the Panthers promptly turned it into a 21-21 ballgame. They survived this one (largely due to his great play-calling), but he should learn from that decision.

Winner: Dillon Thieneman

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears' first-round selection Dillon Thieneman is FAST to the ball. He didn't always take a perfect angle to the ball-carrier, but he did more often than not today. He led the team with 10 total tackles (and 8 solo tackles), and many of them were key plays in run support.

Notably, the Bears' first-round selection also looked sound in coverage, finishing the game with one pass deflection. In fact, he was one of their lone bright spots in the secondary. The 25th overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft looked the part in his debut.

Loser: Dennis Allen

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen isn't solely responsible for the Bears' defensive struggles today, but much of that responsibility is going to fall on his shoulders. That's always the case with the coach in the front of the room.

A defense allowing 478 yards and 37 points isn't going to win many games. The Bears' potent offensive attack could be the exception to that rule, but 59-point explosions don't grow on trees. His job might be in trouble at the end of the season if this is a precursor to what's yet to come.

Winner: Malik Muhammad II

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Thieneman wasn't the only rookie defensive back to flash promise today. Malik Muhammad II also more than held his own on the back end. He not only had the Bears' only interception today, but he was also sound in coverage throughout the game.

His performance is even more impressive when you consider the fact that he didn't even play in the slot at the collegiate level. He's learning the ropes on the fly and still looked like one of their best defenders today. Muhammad will move to his more natural position on the perimeter (and give the Bears their best three starting-caliber options) when Kyler Gordon finally returns to the lineup..

Loser: Colston Loveland

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) during pregame warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colston Loveland was easily one of the biggest disappointments from the Bears' high-octane offensive explosion. The 22-year-old didn't log a single catch today, and he only got targeted twice. He was wide open at one point in the third quarter, but Williams failed to hit him in stride when he was running over the middle.

The sky is not falling over Loveland. He should still have a big season, and the Bears have too many pass-catchers for each of them to play big roles every week. However, there's no denying the fact that he stumbled out of the gate to begin the year.

Winner: Kalif Raymond

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kalif Raymond was making plays all over the field today. The veteran receiver not only led the team in catches (8) and yards (84), but he also made a few key catches on third down. He appears to have already earned Williams' trust as a safety blanket on underneath throws.

Raymond also showed versatility with an impressive 23-yard punt return. He's a safe bet to provide a massive return on investment for the one-year, $3.5 million contract he signed this offseason. The 32-year-old also might make it difficult for Zavion Thomas to make key contributions right out of the gate.