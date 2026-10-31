Colston Loveland, Kyle Monangai & More Injury Updates From Bears' Final Practice Report

The Chicago Bears' final Week 8 injury report is out and the Bears have a total of one player ruled out and another two questionable ahead of the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

All week long we've been monitoring the status of running back Kyle Monangai, who hasn't suited up since Week 4 because of a turf toe injury.

We've also been closely monitoring the statuses of cornerback Malik Muhammad, linebacker D'Marco Jackson and tight end Colston Loveland, with Loveland being a mid-week addition because of a neck injury.

Here's the latest updates on those four players and everyone else who was listed on the team's injury report this week.

Bears' final Week 8 injury report

Bears Communications on X

Colston Loveland injury update

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland popped up on the injury report on Friday, which was obviously concerning. However, head coach Ben Johnson told reporters on Saturday that the injury was believed to be minor.

Clearly that is indeed the case, as Loveland turned in a full session and was removed from the injury report. He's now good to go.

That's a huge development because the Bears could ill-afford to lose another tight end after Cole Kmet was ruled out for the season due to his knee injury suffered in Week 7.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai has been ruled out for a fourth consecutive contest, something Johnson revealed before practice.

We're a bit surprised Monangai is going to miss a fourth game after the Bears decided not to place him on injured reserve. His injury was apparently at least a bit worse than initially thought.

With Monangai out, the Bears will once again deploy D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson as their top two backs, with Zavier Scott filling in as the RB3.

More injury updates

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest concerns right now are for Muhammad and Jackson, both of whom are questionable.

Jackson appears to be trending toward playing, though, after he was able to turn in a full practice after being limited on Thursday and a non-participant on Friday.

We're less optimistic about Muhammad, who was unable to turn in a single full practice during the week and instead was limited throughout.

If Muhammad can't go, it'll be bad news for the Bears, as the rookie has been the team's best cornerback this year. His absence would push Tyrique Stevenson back into a starting role. Stevenson has not been good this season, nor has Jaylon Johnson, so Chicago would have a big problem on its hands on the boundary.

Edwards' return after a two-game absence will be especially big if Jackson is forced to sit. Noah Sewell would likely step into Jackson's role if he doesn't play.

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