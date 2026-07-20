Colston Loveland Names the Team He Thought Would Draft Him Instead of Bears

Before the Chicago Bears drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, tight end Colston Loveland thought he would be playing for a different team.

Loveland was a guest on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast last week and said he thought he would land with the Chargers at the No. 22 overall pick.

Of course, Loveland played under Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh before he left for the NFL in 2024.

"I was, in my head, I'm thinking no later than Chargers," Loveland said of his expected draft positioning.

"I think Chargers. Yeah, 22 or wherever they were?" Loveland said of the team he thought he'd end up with. "That was my only visit I had, and then Coach [Jim] Harbaugh really told me, he's like, 'You know, if you're there, we'll grab you.'"

Loveland admitted he was surprised — as we all were — that the Bears selected him with the 10th pick. After all, the Bears didn't have a huge need at tight end, and Tyler Warren was widely expected to be the first tight end off the board.

That said, Loveland wasn't too surprised at the outcome because he thought he had a great meeting with Chicago and was aware of the draft strategy of head coach Ben Johnson, which is also shared by general manager Ryan Poles.

"So, when (the Bears) picked me up, I was definitely surprised, but I kind of knew, like, Pro Day when we met, and I feel like I killed that s***, you know? Yeah, I think I did good," he said. "So, I wasn't really too surprised, and like you said, they didn't really like need, but Ben's [Johnson] philosophy is we're gonna get the best player."

While the Chargers missed out Loveland, they're doing just fine for themselves at the position these days after an impressive rookie season from Oronde Gadsden, who was taken in the fifth round.

Meanwhile, Loveland is developing into a superstar talent after his strong second half of 2025 that included a career-best 137-yard performance in the playoff win over the Green Bay Packers.

Loveland led the Bears in receiving yards with 713 and it would not be surprising to see him do the same in 2026 while also crossing over 1,000 yards.