'Unbelievable' Bears TE Colston Loveland Getting Due Respect From NFL Peers

Anybody who watched Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland last season couldn't help but be impressed by the first-round pick.

Loveland had a sensational rookie campaign after bringing in 58 receptions for 713 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were tops among Chicago's pass-catchers.

Making those numbers more impressive is the fact that Loveland didn't really get going in the offense until he broke out with a 118-yard performance in Week 9.

After what he put on tape last season, Loveland is getting his due respect from his NFL peers. The budding Bears star landed in the No. 7 spot in ESPN's tight end rankings, which are based on the votes of scouts, executives and coaches around the league.

"He's unbelievable," one coordinator said. "A smooth mover with toughness."

"[Loveland] could be the Bears' top receiver next year," a personnel evaluator added. "Expect to see more two- or three-tight-end sets from Chicago this year."

ESPN also provided some jaw-dropping stats about Loveland:

Loveland had 28 catches for 378 receiving yards and two touchdowns over his last four games, including playoffs. If we take the averages of those numbers and extrapolate them out over a 17-game season, that equates to 119 catches, 1,606 yards and nearly nine touchdowns.

When throwing to Loveland, Caleb Williams sported a 121.6 passer rating. The highest passer rating in the NFL last season was 113.5.

The other nugget provided from the quotes on Loveland was the one about the Bears using more 12 and 13 personnel in 2026.

That obviously wouldn't be surprising after the Bears ranked sixth and fifth, respectively, in 12 and 13 personnel rates last season, but it shows Bears fans and analysts aren't the only ones expecting heavy tight end usage this coming season.

The Bears bolstered their 13 personnel package with the draft selection of Sam Roush, and if the rookie can make an impact in his first season in the NFL, the Bears will have the best tight end trio in the league with Loveland, Cole Kmet and Roush.