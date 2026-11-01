Considering Bears' Track Record After Overpayment for Jeffery Simmons

One after the other charges have filtered in claiming the Bears "overpaid" to acquire defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.



Overpayment is a relative thing. Much is relative in the NFL.



Would a man in the middle of the desert without food and water for days give quite a bit more than someone sitting in a major metropolitan area for a drink and a bite to eat? Is that overpayment? To him it isn't.



The Bears have wandered that desert when it comes to drafting defensive tackles and also defensive ends for more than a decade and a half. Their luck has also been as poor as their drafting at this position.



The two Pro Bowl defensive linemen they drafted since the turn of the century were Henry Melton and Tommie Harris by the Jerry Angelo regime that ended after 2012. Both had injuries that cut short their time as standouts, or in Harris' case a dominant player.



There is hope Austin Booker is on the path to being a productive, even explosive edge rusher. They did draft some players who played well and were discarded or dealt away, like Gervon Dexter and Leonard Floyd. There were players useful for a few years but then nothing, like Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols, Mark Anderson and Corey Wootton. Still, their hit percentage is poor.

And face it, there were unmitigated disasters. First-round picks for Michael Haynes, Shea McClellin, seconds for Tank Johnson, Dan Bazuin and Ego Ferguson and thirds for Jarron Gilbert, Marcus Harrison and Zacch Pickens all fall into the bust category. Gilbert could jump out of a swimming pool but didn't get to the passer or ball carrier. Bazuin didn't play a down in the NFL.

Tristan Wirfs is this year's "jumping out of the pool" guy!



Brings back memories of legendary Bears pick Jarron Gilbert (2 career tackles - and yes, he was a defensive player). — Aaron Kessler (@aaronkessler) April 24, 2020



They have not been able to draft and develop standout defensive linemen, and particularly defensive tackles, for a decade and a half. Harris' three Pro Bowls were easily their greatest D-tackle accomplishments since the Mike Ditka coaching era.

High price fits when there's no other way

Maybe to someone who thinks you just draft a first-rounder and they develop into stars, giving up two first-round picks and a fourth for Simmons is overpayment but when they can't find these players the easy way they have to get them somehow.



Sticking the blame with GM Ryan Poles is convenient but he's no more guilty of failure here than any of the other GMs they've had since the McCaskeys relented and hired Angelo in 2001 as the franchise's first official GM since firing Jerry Vainisi in 1987.



Acknowledging past failure doesn't dictate giving away two draft picks. If a GM did this, they would be buying their ticket out of town. The general public can accept this as a good reason, though.



Poles had to look at the possibility of what Simmons did give them.



"I spent a lot of time throughout the season and especially before we have situations like this where we really look at what does '27, '28, '29, '30 look like and how does this move impact us moving forward because we always go back to, ‘Can we sustain success? Can we sustain being a championship caliber team or does this take us out of it?’



"We work that process often and then when you come to a big decision like this you want to make sure that you're not hurting the organization long-term just to have short-term gain."

Is the future shot?

Just because they gave up two first-round picks doesn't mean they give up on their draft. Poles brought up a common theme on social media when it comes to the topic of building teams.



"One thing I want to hit, I know it's kind of a joke that kind of goes around but like 'F- them picks' is a big thing," he said, to laughter. "That's really not what we're about. I know it took a lot to get this done, but we absolutely believe that the draft and bringing young talent is a way that you sustain success around here.



"I'm challenging myself and our crew for the picks that we do have, we have to hit. We have to be great with our undrafted free agent process and whatever tier of free agency we're working in which will have constraints we got to hit there too. We have a good track record it continues to get better every year, so I’ve got a lot of faith that we'll be able to get that done, and again, sustain success."



It could be a better track record, especially when it comes to drafting defensive linemen, but Poles then touched on the real reason the Bears can afford to take the big swing.



Will Sutton & Ego Ferguson/Gervon Dexter & Zacch Pickens.



Tough position to evaluate and project. — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) August 30, 2026

"Then, I would say, the last thing is just tremendous amount of belief in our head coach and coaching staff," Poles said. "You don't do that if you don't have that. A lot of hope and belief in our quarterback and the path that he's on, as well. That makes you feel really comfortable with making a decision like this."



Without Williams playing the way he has, the Bears are still focusing their draft picks and/or trade interest on QBs.



With Johnson, they have someone with enough proven success so far at helping the personnel staff identify talent that they can anticipate hitting on their remaning draft picks to a greater rate.



Can’t imagine this being a good trade for the Bears with the long term future in mind.



Keep in mind the Bengals were able to trade for Dexter Lawrence for a single 1st round pick and he’s a year younger than Simmons. https://t.co/PdZlX1lu2D — The Voice of Reason (@reasonlocker) October 29, 2026

The Bears really don't need to explain why they decided to take a big swing at a defensive tackle, a total barbaric disrupter in the middle of the line. His talent is obviously needed.

What they'll need to explain is why they didn't come up with enough talent in future drafts across their roster with their remaining picks after they made this decision.



Drafted Bears defensive linemen

Since 2000



2026: DT Jordan van den Berg, 6th round



2025: DE/DT Shemar Turner, 2nd round



2024: DE Austin Booker, 5th round



2023: DT Gervon Dexter, 2nd round



2023: DT Zacch Pickens, 3rd round



2023: DT Travis Bell, 7th round



2022: DT Dominique Robinson, 5th round



2021: DT Khyris Tonga, 7th round



2020: DE Trevis Gipson, 5th round



2018: DT Bilal Nichols, 5th round



2017: DE Kylie Fitts, 6th round



2016: DE Leonard Floyd, 1st round



2016: DT Jonathan Bullard, 3rd round



2015: DT Eddie Goldman, 2nd round



2014: DT Ego Ferguson, 2nd round



2014: DT Will Sutton, 3rd round



2012: DE Shea McClellin, 1st round



2010: DE Corey Wootton, 4th round



2009: DT Jarron Gilbert, 3rd round



2009: DT/DE Henry Melton*, 4th round



2008: DT Marcus Harrison, 3rd round



2008: DE Ervin Baldwin, 7th round



2007: DE Dan Bazuin, 2nd round



2006: DT Dusty Dvoracek, 3rd round



2006: DE Mark Anderson, 5th round



2004: DT Tommie Harris**, 1st round



2004: DT Tank Johnson, 2nd round



2004: DE Claude Harriott, 5th round



2003: DE Michael Haynes, 1st round



2003: DT Ian Scott, 4th round



2003: DT Tron LaFavor, 5th round



2002: DE Alex Brown, 4th round



**3-time Pro Bowl, second-team All-Pro



*Pro Bowl

Just why is Jeffery Simmons the perfect fit for the #Bears defense?



His burst and speed off the ball. Attributes Dennis Allen demands consistently.



Like how about this play from last year as a great example? Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/rSrCLDkCIr — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) October 29, 2026