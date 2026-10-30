Ryan Poles Won't Change His Strategy Even After Blockbuster Jeffery Simmons Trade

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been rather possessive of his draft picks over the last few years, especially after trading a second-round pick for Chase Claypool in what ended up being a disastrous deal. That all changed on Thursday when Poles pulled off a blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons, sending his next two first-round picks to the Tennessee Titans for the superstar defensive tackle plus a Day 3 pick-swap.

This was by far the biggest move of Poles' career, and it comes at a time when the Bears are hoping to cash in on Caleb Williams' rookie contract window with a Super Bowl title. With the blockbuster deal officially done, some fans may expect to see Poles start dishing out more premium picks to bring on proven veterans.

Not so fast. In speaking to the media on Friday morning, Poles put to bed any suggestion that he's about to become a heavy dealer of draft picks, even going so far as to reference the famous "eff them picks" mantra made famous by the Los Angeles Rams on their 2021 Super Bowl run. "I know it's kind of a joke that goes around, like, 'eff them picks'... That's really not what we're about," said Poles, according to Bears reporter Chris Emma. "I know it took a lot to get this done, but we absolutely believe that the draft and bringing in young talent is a way to sustain success around here."

Poles did admit that such a massive trade will force them to adapt their draft strategy a bit and really focus on making sure they squeeze every drop of value out of the picks they still have. "I'm challenging myself and our crew that for the picks we do have, we have to hit," Poles told the media. "We got a great track record. It continues to get better every year. So I got a lot of faith that we'll be able to get that done and sustain success."

Jeffery Simmons trade is about maximizing a window, not a change in strategy

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles before a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As aforementioned, giving up two first-round picks for a superstar defensive tackle reveals the belief that the Bears have in their ability to win now. They're able to take on Simmons and his $106 million contract precisely because they have a superstar quarterback playing on a rookie contract. That won't last much longer.

Poles has said that he's awaiting a green light to sign Caleb Williams to a massive extension of his own, and in many ways that green light is already staring Poles in the eyes. There's a very real chance that Williams will become the first NFL player to cross the $70 million-per-year mark. Of course, the Bears still have time before that kicks in; Williams' rookie deal has one more year left on it after the 2026 season, plus the fifth-year option for 2028.

It's very likely then that Poles is being completely truthful. This trade is about maximizing a window that will only be open for a few more years. Once it slams shut, the Bears won't be able to pull off another trade like this, at least not nearly as easily. They may even have to trade or release Simmons once Williams' contract extension kicks in.

The Bottom Line

Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons takes the field before a game. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever the Bears future holds as far as salary cap constraints or draft picks go, that's a worry for the offseason, and Poles and the entire front office will do their best to navigate those challenges. For now, the Bears have undeniably become legit Super Bowl contenders, and a lot of credit for that must go to the hard work and dedication of general manager Ryan Poles.

Perhaps Poles is right not to drastically alter his strategy going forward. It's served him well thus far. Only time will tell, however, and the Bears have more immediate matters to worry about. They face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night this week, and we're still not sure if Jeffery Simmons will play. A win on that stage, against the defending champs, less than a week after pulling off a blockbuster deal would likely send the Bears' Super Bowl odds to the moon.