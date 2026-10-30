Ryan Poles, Ben Johnson Share Thoughts on Bears' Trade for Jeffery Simmons

The Chicago Bears have made their blockbuster trade for superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons official.

The team did so with a post on social media and on their official website, and included in the article were comments on the trade from head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles.

The blockbuster trade saw the Bears give up two first-round picks, one in the 2027 and another in 2028, and a 2027 fourth-rounder in exchange for Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round selection. Chicago trading multiple first-round picks for a defensive tackle marks the first time that has happened in NFL history.

Poles, Johnson react to Jeffery Simmons trade

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen (L), general manager Ryan Poles (C) and head coach Ben Johnson (R) observe during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Poles expressed his excitement for bringing Simmons to the Windy City and talked about what he brings to the team.

"We are excited to welcome Jeffery Simmons and his family to Chicago," Poles said. "We extend our gratitude to the Tennessee Titans and Mike Borgonzi for their partnership and collaboration throughout this process. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add a player, and a human, like Jeffery to our team, and we look forward to Jeffery's leadership and command as we continue to work toward sustained success."

Johnson lauded Simmons for all of the success he has had during his eight-year NFL career, which includes four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro nods, including one first-team selection in 2025.

"Jeffery is one of the most respected players in the National Football League," Johnson said. "Jeffery has proven to be one of the most impactful run defenders and disruptive pass-rushers in the NFL, and yet, through his leadership, Jeffery will have the opportunity to create a positive impact across our entire team. We look forward to the work ahead."

Jeffery Simmons' elite career

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) storms the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson isn't lying.

According to Pro Football Focus, Simmons ranks fifth in pass-rush grade and 16th in run defense grade among interior defenders.

He has also posted 20 stops, four sacks and 24 pressures, ranking first, fifth and third at his position.

The addition of Simmons will bolster a Bears interior pass-rush that has posted just one sack through seven games.

Chicago's run defense needed a boost as well, with Chicago surrendering the 10th-most rushing yards per attempt and sporting the No. 26 run stop win rate, according to ESPN.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if Poles has anything else up his sleeve before the NFL trade deadline falls on Nov. 10.

There has been a lot of smoke about a possible Khalil Mack trade. Pulling the trigger on that deal would only add to the immense amount of excitement surrounding the Bears this season.