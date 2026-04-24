The first night of the 2026 NFL draft was a hectic one, with plenty of trades and surprises for all. One of the most surprising picks came at No. 25, when the Chicago Bears pulled off the biggest Round 1 heist by selecting Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. This marks the first time since the 1990 NFL draft that the Bears selected a safety in the first round, but Thieneman provides an exact fit in several key ways for Dennis Allen's defense.

But that was just the first round, and there's plenty more to come on Friday night when the second and third rounds unfold. The Bears hold three selections, two in the second round, and they still have work to do at safety even after drafting Dillon Thieneman. With that said, here's a Day 2 mock draft for the Bears without any trades.

2.57 Dani Dennis-Sutton - Defensive End, Penn State

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I know I'm higher on Dennis-Sutton than most draft analysts, but I truly believe he has All-Pro potential. His measurements, size, and athleticism are all ideal for a 4-3 defensive end, and I believe he'd be a perfect fit in Dennis Allen's defense. He'd need some coaching up on his technique, and I'm not here to say that Dennis-Sutton would be the next J.J. Watt, but I think he would quickly become Chicago's best pass rusher since Khalil Mack's 2018 season.

2.60 (via BUF) Davison Igbinosun - Cornerback, Ohio State

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Cornerback remains a sneaky need for the Bears, and I like Igbinosun as a good Day 2 investment. He's a big, long-limbed cornerback who never missed a game in college, and a cornerback who doesn't miss games would be a refreshing change of pace for the Bears. He'd need a good deal of coaching up on his techniques, especially when it comes to cutting down on penalties, but I trust legendary defensive backs coach Al Harris to maximize this young man's skillset and mold him into a budding star.

3.89 Logan Jones - Center, Iowa

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At this point, I'm going to be devastated if the Bears don't select Logan Jones. He's a perfect fit for Ben Johnson's offense and would fill a massive need after Drew Dalman's shocking retirement this offseason. Yes, they traded for center Garrett Bradbury, but he's a stopgap measure at best, and not one you want to rely on for more than a handful of games.

Jones may be a tad undersized, but his athleticism is great, and he's arguably the most pro-ready center in the 2026 NFL draft. He'll be an older rookie, but the "glass half-full" version of that means he has a wealth of starting experience. I believe he could unseat Bradbury for the starting center job early in training camp, giving Chicago a young, franchise center and a valuable, veteran backup to help mentor him.