Ryan Poles Drafted a Troy Polamalu-Style Playmaker in Dillon Thieneman for 2026

The Chicago Bears made a big splash on Thursday night, pulling off the biggest Round 1 heist of the 2026 NFL draft by selecting Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman, who had been widely expected to go much earlier in the draft. Thieneman is the first safety drafted in the first round by the Bears since 1990, and it's easy to see why. He projects as a Day 1 starter and provides an exact fit in several key ways for Dennis Allen's defense.

That kind of versatility for a safety, the ability to line up almost anywhere and still make a play, is reminiscent of one of the greatest ever to do it: Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl champion Troy Polamalu. Selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2003 NFL draft, Polamalu built a reputation, and, ultimately, a legacy, as a speedy, do-it-all playmaker who understood the game of football at a level that few people ever reach.

This is not to say that Thieneman will be the same kind of dominant force as Polamalu, but the comparison is easy to see. In fact, Thieneman himself has admitted to studying Polamalu's game and modeling the way he plays after the eight-time Pro Bowl safety. In an interview last month with NFL analyst Kay Adams on her Up & Adams podcast, Adams asked Thieneman if he relates more to Polamalu or Ed Reed, another legendary safety.

"I really like Troy Polamalu's versatility," Thieneman told Adams. "How he lined up everywhere. Like he knew all the positions. I've listened to some interviews with him and, if he knew the play, he would go switch out with the dude in that position because he knew [the ball] was going that way."

Adams followed up on Thieneman's answer by asking him what he thought about Polamalu doing that, and Thieneman said, "Just the ability just to know everything on the field, and know so much [to the point] where he knows where the ball's going, and he's going to put himself in the best position to help the team and make that play."

Thieneman is a versatile weapon for Dennis Allen's defense

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The knowledge that Polamalu had is something that can only be acquired over time, so Thieneman will have to put in the work if he wants to get to that level. But he's already got a good start down that path thanks to that versatility he talked about. Thieneman can play up high as a free safety, roaming the backfield and watching the quarterback's eyes. He can also play down in the box as a strong safety, coming downhill fast to bring down the ball carrier or make a play on the boundaries.

Now he'll be paired with a veteran who plays that same style of football. The Bears reached a $40 million agreement with former Seahawks safety Coby Bryant in free agency, and he can also play either role at a high level. Putting these two together in the same secondary is almost unfair. Dennis Allen will now be able to disguise so many more coverages and packages because both of his starting safeties can play multiple roles.

Additionally, being a versatile playmaker with strong instincts isn't even the only way that Thieneman relates to Polamalu. Much like Polamalu, Thieneman has already proven to come up big in the clutch. Early in 2025, in an overtime game against Penn State, Thieneman read the quarterback's eyes on a pass and jumped the route, snagging the game-ending interception and keeping Oregon's unbeaten season alive. This clutch gene means that the Bears could very well have another Iceman to torment their NFC North rivals.

The Bottom Line

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As aforementioned, I'm not here to tell you that Thieneman is going to have the same kind of career as a legendary Hall of Famer. That's not a fair expectation of the young rookie. However, when you watch Thieneman play, it's hard not to see the same qualities that made Polamalu such a dominant force for so long in the NFL. If he gets even halfway to Polamalu's resume, then this pick has the potential to be one of Chicago's best defensive first-round picks of the last 25 years.