Bears Set to Move on From 2-Year Starter With Dillon Thieneman's Jersey Number

When it comes to new Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman and his jersey number, it's out with the old and in with the new.

Thieneman, who was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, will be taking the reins of the Bears' room in 2026, along with fellow starting safety Coby Bryant.

It's a completely different look for the Bears, who let both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker leave in free agency. Byard is now in New England with the Patriots, and Brisker signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One of the newest Bears has already gotten his jersey number, and it is the same as one of the guys he's replacing. Thieneman will wear No. 31, which was previously Byard's number.

New threads, same number 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XfzGLp8ncY — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 25, 2026

This is not the first time Thieneman has worn this number. He also donned the digits in college at Oregon, and before that at Purdue.

No disrespect

Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard III. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Byard was a good player for the Bears for two seasons. He brought stability to the defense and was a strong leader.

This is by no means any semblance of disrespect from the Bears. After all, it's not like they gave Byard's number to a practice squad player, the Bears gave it to their first-round pick and someone who should become a superstar in the NFL.

Not to mention, it was Thieneman's number in college.

A match made in heaven

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Thieneman was our favorite Bears pick by a country mile, and for several reasons, the first of which we already pointed out: Chicago had a need at the position after losing Byard and Brisker.

But there's more to like here. Thieneman will make an immediate impact and has all the tools to be an elite player. The Oregon star is smart, instinctive and is oozing with athleticism. He also brings plenty of starting experience and leadership to the Bears.

It's no wonder some teams had him ranked even higher than Caleb Downs, who went No. 12 overall. If not for positional value, it's likely Thieneman and Downs would've went even higher. They are both that good.

The high of drafting Thieneman didn't last long for a lot of Bears fans, though, as Chicago's picks on Day 2 did not sit well with many, mostly because edge rusher wasn't addressed.

We can only hope Chicago's in-house options can get the job, and those options will have a new No. 31 to help them out.