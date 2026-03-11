With the first wave of free agency in the books, the Chicago Bears are likely done making any big roster moves. They may still be mulling a potential trade for five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby after the Ravens backed out of their trade agreement with the Raiders, but it's highly likely that general manager Ryan Poles' undivided attention has now shifted to the 2026 NFL draft.

Center remains a position of need for the Bears following Drew Dalman's shocking retirement last week. They did make a minor trade for Patriots center Garrett Bradbury, but that's nothing more than a stopgap measure. They'll doubtlessly be looking for a long-term answer in the upcoming draft, and they already have an early target in their sights: Kansas State's Sam Hecht.

According to longtime Bears beat reporter Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears loomed large at Kansas State's pro day on Tuesday, sending several scouts and coaches to get a closer look at Hecht.

I'm told the #Bears had a large contingent of scouts/coaches at the Kansas State pro day on Tuesday with a focus on center Sam Hecht.



Hecht is just one of many prospects I'd expect the team to get a close look at in the pre-draft process. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 11, 2026

Hecht is widely considered to be one of the best center prospects in this year's draft. He's the top-ranked center on PFF's big board (No. 73 overall), while ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board has Hecht as the third-ranked center. Hecht is a bit undersized, weighing in at just 303 pounds at the NFL Combine, and his athleticism is nothing to write home about, but his technique is impeccable. He wins with rock-solid footwork and perfect hand placement on defenders.

The Bears need to find their franchise center in the 2026 NFL draft

After the 2025 season ended, it looked like the Bears had their long-term center for the first time in years, but Dalman's sudden retirement shook up the offensive line. The Bears were likely interested in three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, but the Las Vegas Raiders threw an unprecedented sum of money at him during the legal tampering period of free agency. That leaves the 2026 NFL draft as the last place for Chicago to find a solution at center.

While there are no centers in this year's class who will be worth a first-round pick, the Bears can't afford to leave Day 2 of the draft without one. Hecht would be a great option, as would Florida's Jake Slaughter, Iowa's Logan Jones, or Alabama's Parker Brailsford.

If they don't get one of these top prospects, they'll be forced to enter a pivotal year in quarterback Caleb Williams' development with Garrett Bradbury, who finished each of the last three years as the 30th-ranked center or worse, leading the offensive line. That's a future that I imagine Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson would like to avoid.

So start studying up on this year's class of centers, Bears fans. It's almost a guarantee that one of them will end up at Halas Hall next month.