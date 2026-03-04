Four 2026 NFL Draft Prospects for the Bears to Replace Drew Dalman

Most Chicago Bears fans were talking about Maxx Crosby trade rumors this Tuesday afternoon when a bombshell report from ESPN's Adam Schefter changed the entire tenor of this offseason. Drew Dalman has retired from the NFL after just one season with the Bears, leaving Chicago with a massive roster hole at center.

This is a position that the Bears must solidify as soon as possible. Quarterback Caleb Williams had spoken highly of Dalman this year, naming him the Hulk of his 'O-line Avengers' and crediting Dalman for helping him call out the right protections. The Bears have to ensure that Williams continues to benefit from top-notch center play in 2026. They could pursue Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, but they might be priced out of that market.

Considering their salary cap constraints, the Bears may prefer to bring in a stopgap free agent at center, then draft a center to develop as a long-term solution. In that scenario, the Bears are in luck because the 2026 NFL draft class is deep at center, according to renowned NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler.

Tough loss for Chicago.



This is a sneaky good center draft class. No lock top-60 picks, but I think 3-5 starters will come out of this group in the 3rd-4th round range. https://t.co/nL5X6MBFDO — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2026

Here are four centers in the 2026 NFL draft that I think the Bears should consider.

1. Parker Brailsford - Alabama

Brailsford was my favorite center prospect for the Bears last year before returning to Alabama for the 2025 season, and with Dalman's retirement, he's back at the top of my list. While he's undersized for a center at just six-foot-two and 289 pounds, he's the most technically sound prospect of his class. He has an innate feel for leverage, and he excels at blocking in space, which should marry well with the Bears' zone-blocking scheme.

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2. Logan Jones - Iowa

Like Brailsford, Jones is a bit undersized, and he will be an older rookie at 25-years-old, but he brings four years' worth of starting experience and tremendous athleticism to the table. That athleticism, which earned him an elite 9.66 RAS at the NFL Combine, would serve him well in the Bears' zone-blocking scheme. Given his experience as a starter and his natural fit for Chicago's offense, Jones may even be a more pro-ready prospect than Brailsford.

Iowa Center Logan Jones | Past Two Seasons:



🟡 616 Pass Block Snaps

🟡 1 Sack Allowed

🟡 8 Pressures Allowed

🟡 87.6 Pass Block Grade@HawkeyeFootball https://t.co/3fvhJV8zED pic.twitter.com/eroKxbHCg2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 3, 2026

3. Jake Slaughter - Florida

Another center who would likely be best suited in a zone-blocking scheme, Slaughter started an impressive 33 games for Florida, going up against some of the best defenses in the nation for three years. He thrives in space where his athleticism can cover up some deficiencies in hand usage and overall power, and he shines in pass protection, but Slaughter's run blocking has a long way to go before being ready for the NFL. That will cap his appeal for a team that likes to run as much as the Bears do.

Talking with @PFF_Dalton about the Drew Dalman news, two centers in this draft to keep an eye on are Jake Slaughter and Logan Jones. Chicago ran outside zone at the 3rd highest percentage of any team in the league last year. That's right in the wheelhouse of Slaughter & Jones — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2026

4. Sam Hecht - Kansas State

While he's not quite as athletic as the other centers on this list, Hecht has impeccable technique in both run and pass blocking, even rivaling Brailsford. He displayed a high football IQ at Kansas State that was evident in the way he could pick up stunts and other defensive misdirection, and he did not surrender a single sack in his entire career as a starter.

I have only two concerns with Hecht. First, he never seemed to show much raw strength and power, which could limit his ceiling at the next level. Second, playing in the Big 12 conference is not quite the same as playing in the Big 10 or SEC. Without seeing him go up against the best in the nation, it's hard to give a fair evaluation.