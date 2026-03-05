Bears' Add Significant Draft Capital From Bills in DJ Moore Trade

It's been a helter-skelter week for Chicago Bears fans. On Tuesday, Drew Dalman's shocking retirement at age 27 jolted the fanbase and sent the Bears' offseason plans into a lurch. Another roster move came on Thursday morning, one that was less surprising but just as significant: the Bears are trading receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to break the news.

Less than an hour after the trade was made known, the trade compensation was reported by NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. The Bears are receiving a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Bills, who are adding Moore and the Bears' 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

Done deal: The Bills are sending a 2026 second-round pick to the Bears for WR D.J. Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick, per sources.



A pick swap that gives Chicago extra draft ammo and Buffalo a new top receiver. pic.twitter.com/OQ8fZCbLTr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2026

This is a massive deal for the Bears. After initial reports suggested that the Bears would only be getting a 'midround pick' in this trade, it turns out they're getting a second-round pick from Buffalo, which will be the 60th overall selection of the 2026 NFL draft. And it only required Chicago to package their fifth-round pick in 2026 along with Moore.

Are the Chicago Bears gearing up for another big trade?

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On top of the significant draft capital that they've just added, the Bears are also clearing up quite a bit of salary cap space. Dalman's retirement freed up roughly $10 million in 2026 (which could potentially grow to $14 million if they're able to get relief from the league from the bonus paid to Dalman), and Moore's trade will clear another $16.5 million. Best of all, they're just getting started.

Trading away or releasing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds would bring the Bears an extra $15 million against the salary cap, and a simple restructure of Montez Sweat would be close to that number, too.

Now armed with three picks inside the Top 60 of the 2026 NFL draft and a large salary cap cushion, the Bears could be in the process of swinging a blockbuster trade. It's still a long shot but given all the smoke around Maxx Crosby trade rumors this week, it sure feels like this is a real possibility for the Bears this afternoon or tomorrow.

The Bears could add a franchise center with their new draft pick

Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

However, the Bears could also just be carrying this extra pick into the 2026 NFL draft. It's expected to be a deep class at positions of need for the Bears, including Center and Defensive Line. Kansas State's Sam Hecht is considered a top 2026 NFL draft prospect to replace Drew Dalman, but he's far from the only option.

On the defensive side, the Bears could now use their two second-round selections to bolster a leaky defense. With Edmunds likely on the move, they could find his replacement with the No. 60 pick, or perhaps a defensive end to complement Montez Sweat.

The Bottom Line

This trade is a huge win for the Bears and adds another feather in general manager Ryan Poles' cap. By securing a Top 60 draft selection for DJ Moore, he's given himself incredible flexibility for his offseason plans, and he's likely not yet done.

Best of all, this trade is still a win for the other parties involved. The Bills have finally acquired a dominant WR1 for quarterback Josh Allen after years of making do with a patchwork group of receivers, and DJ Moore gets to move from one alien quarterback to another. Moore will forever be a legend in Chicago after his game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, and the fans are happy to see him go to another contender, where he may finally be able to win a Super Bowl.