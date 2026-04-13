Bears 2026 NFL Draft Prediction Offers Up Controversial But Not Impossible Pick

The Chicago Bears could use more help at the cornerback position in the 2026 NFL Draft, we're just not sure they need it bad enough to utilize a first-round pick on the position.

But that's exactly the prediction AtoZ Sports' Kole Noble has the Bears doing in his latest mock draft. Noble doesn't have Chicago taking one of the usual suspects from defensive tackle, safety or even offensive tackle.

Instead, he has the Bears taking a cornerback. Here's what Noble said about what is a surprising prediction:

"The Bears could, in theory, look to add a top outside corner in the first-round to ease all doubts about the position," Noble said. "My pick would be Chris Johnson, who should easily be considered a first-round prospect."

Why this pick is controversial

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

This has nothing to do with the player. Johnson should be a first-round pick and this might actually be fantastic value for a player like him.

But, on the list of concerns the Bears have, we would say cornerback is at least behind edge rusher, interior defensive line and safety, and you can certainly make the argument left tackle is a bigger concern until that situation gets sorted out, if it does.

With cornerback being so far down the list of priorities for the Bears, it'll be hard to justify taking one at No. 25, especially when you consider the next opportunity the Bears will have to address a need will come late in the second round.

Why this pick isn't impossible

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | David Banks-Imagn Images

There is no denying the Bears have a need at cornerback following the free-agent departure of Nahshon Wright to the New York Jets.

After all, the team is set to rely on Tyrique Stevenson, who fell out of favor in 2025 and saw a reduced role, or Zah Frazier, who didn't play during his rookie campaign, for a starting role.

That's bad news for a Bears defense that finished just outside the bottom-10 in passing yards given up per contest.

We also know that general manager Ryan Poles subscribes to the best player available approach, and Johnson could very well qualify as that player at No. 25 overall.

What the Bears should do

We wouldn't be flipping over tables if Poles takes a cornerback in the first round, but we would rather see the Bears trade down in this spot if there isn't a player worthy of a pick at a position of need.

Based on what we've seen when it comes to rumors, the Bears may be able to move back to the end of the first round or into the early second and still get guys like Peter Woods or Kayden McDonald whlie acquiring an extra pick.

This way, the Bears fill a need at good value and also garner extra draft capital.