The Chicago Bears are entering an exciting window as they look to turn their talented roster into a true contender. With a promising offense already in place, this three-round mock draft focuses on building a defense that is just as ready to compete. By adding impact players early and making a calculated trade, the Bears look to strengthen every level of their defense while also adding a potential star to the offensive line.

Trade: Bears Move Up



Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; A general view as the Chicago Bears make a selection in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

To secure another day contributor player, the Bears completed a deal with the Miami Dolphins:



Bears Received: Round 2, Pick 43 and Round 5, Pick 151

Dolphins Received: Round 2, Pick 57 and 2027 Round 3 Pick



This move allowed Chicago to target another difference-making defender early in the draft. The goal was simple: add multiple impact players who can help the defense reach the same level as the offense and accelerate the team’s push toward championship contention in 2026.

Round 1, Pick 25: Kayden McDonald, DI – Ohio State



Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bio



Position: Defensive Interior

School: Ohio State

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 330 lbs

Age: 21

Scouting Report

McDonald is a powerful defensive lineman who excels at stopping the run. He uses his size and strength to push blockers backward. McDonald alone can clog running lanes. While his pass-rushing need vast improvement, he can make an immediate impact on early downs. His physical style and toughness are exactly what Ben Johnson and company are looking for.

Fit with the Bears

McDonald adds a monster (finally) to the middle of the Bears defense. His presence will help control the line of scrimmage and create opportunities for the team’s edge rushers. This pick sets the tone for a more physical defensive front for Dennis Allen.

Round 2, Pick 43: Zion Young, ED – Missouri

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Quick Bio



Position: Edge Defender

School: Missouri

Height/Weight: 6’5”, 265 lbs

Age: 22

Trade Reminder



The Bears acquired this pick from the Miami Dolphins by sending Round 2, Pick 57, along with a 2027 third-round pick, in exchange for Round 2, Pick 43 and Round 5, Pick 151. This move highlights Chicago’s commitment to building the defense early in the draft.



Scouting Report



This move may split the fanbase.But Young is a physical edge defender who plays with power and effort. He sets a strong edge against the run and uses his length to push through blockers. He is also the Dennis Allen type edge he is looking for as far as size and power. He should be a reliable contributor with starting potential from the jump to go alongside Austin Booker and Montez Sweat.



Fit with the Bears



Young pairs well with McDonald to bolster the defensive front in Chicago. His ability to defend the run and collapse the pocket gives the Bears another option off the edge, helping to create a more complete and disruptive defense that Dennis Allen wants.

Round 2, Pick 60: Treydan Stukes, CB – Arizona

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images



Bio



Position: Cornerback / Safety

School: Arizona

Height/Weight: 5’11”, 195 lbs

Age: 24



Scouting Report

Stukes is a versatile defensive back who can line up at nickel, outside corner, or even (this part matters a lot) safety. He has strong instincts and good awareness. However, he will need to learn how to tackle better at the next level. Overall, he offers valuable flexibility and depth to an NFL secondary where Dennis Allen will likely move him to the safety spot if all things go well at camp.



Fit with the Bears



Stukes adds versatility to the Bears backfield. His ability to play multiple positions (especially safety) gives the coaching staff flexibility.

Round 3, Pick 89: Sam Hecht, C – Kansas State

Sep 27, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) takes the snap from center Sam Hecht (75) during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images



Bio

Position: Center

School: Kansas State

Height/Weight: 6’4”, 310 lbs

Age: 23



Scouting Report



Hecht is a smart center. He stays balanced in pass protection, and consistently finishes his blocks. Would prefer to seem him a bit more agressive at the next level. But he also allowed zero sacks and committed zero penalties in his final season. Hecht will likely fight for the starting role in Chicago.



Fit with the Bears



Hecht provides depth and long-term stability along the interior offensive line. His intelligence and dependable play style make him a strong fit for a Ben Johnson-led team. The focus here is to draft your center for the future and one who will be paired with franchise quarterback Caleb Williams for the next decade if all things go well.

Instant Impact

The main goal of this draft is to build a defense that is just as ready to compete as the Bears offense. By selecting impact players along the defensive line, edge, and secondary, Chicago strengthens every level of that unit. The trade up in the second round ensures the team secures another key defensive contributor early.



This approach should help the Bears trot out a more balanced and complete roster come September. With a defense capable of matching the offense’s production, Chicago moves closer to becoming a legitimate contender and positioning itself for a deep playoff run for years to come.

