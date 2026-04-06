Bears Reinforce O-Line With a Trade Back in New 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Last week, the Chicago Bears got a final ruling from the NFL on their compensatory pick controversy: the Bears will get no compensatory picks from Ian Cunningham's promotion to general manager of the Atlanta Falcons. It seems that the league decided that admitting to their initial mistake would be more of a problem than cheating the Bears out of the picks they deserve according to the Rooney Rule, the same rule of which NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is allegedly very proud, saying just last week that diversity benefits the NFL.

In the fallout of that fiasco, I ran a new seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft for the Chicago Bears, and in this one, I have the Bears adding the two third-round picks to which they should be entitled by making a trade. They send the No. 25 pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for their No. 32 pick, No. 96 pick, and a third-round selection in 2027.

1.32 (via SEA) Max Iheanachor - Offensive Tackle, Arizona State

After a concerning update on the Bears' left tackle situation from Ben Johnson, I have them select a potential replacement for Ozzy Trapilo, should his injury result in a worst-case scenario. Iheanachor played right tackle at Arizona State, but with a full offseason of preparation, I don't believe a switch to the left side will be a problem. With his natural gifts of great size, 34" arms, and solid athleticism, I trust offensive line coach Dan Roushar to coach Iheanachor up to his full potential.

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

2.57 Lee Hunter - Defensive Tackle, Texas Tech

Adding Lee Hunter to Chicago's defensive line at this selection feels like a perfect marriage of value and need. Hunter helped anchor one of college football's most fearsome defensive lines in 2025, and he was a Senior Bowl standout thanks to his dominant reps against some of the nation's best prospects. His Combine testing wasn't great, but one should always defer to the tape over drills done in shorts and T-shirts.

Lee Hunter IDL from Texas Tech is a big man who refuses to be moved. pic.twitter.com/37nLeX9rCQ — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 27, 2026

2.60 (via BUF) A.J. Haulcy - Safety, LSU

If the Bears can't get Dillon Thieneman or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in Round 1, adding Haulcy in Round 2 would be a fantastic consolation prize. With terrific size and natural instincts in coverage, he could give Chicago one of the best safety duos in the NFL.

SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3.89 Sam Hecht - Center, Kansas State

Even after trading for Garrett Bradbury, the Bears still desperately need to add a good center in the draft, and Sam Hecht is one of the best fits. The Bears reportedly sent a large contingent to Kansas State's pro day to get a closer look at their potential Drew Dalman replacement, and I do not doubt that they came away impressed.

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3.96 (via SEA) Malachi Fields - Receiver, Notre Dame

With an extra pick from their mock trade with Seattle, I think the Bears can afford to splurge on a luxury, and that's what Fields would be. Fields is a massive presence at six-foot-four and 218 pounds, plus 32" arms to boot. He lacks elite speed, and his routes can be predictable, but he would add an explosive dynamic to Ben Johnson's offense. And with his experience playing quarterback in high school, he offers Johnson an intriguing option for some trick plays.

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4.129 Landon Robinson - Defensive Tackle, Navy

I've been connecting Robinson to the Bears since January, when I listed him as a fast riser that every Bears fan should know. Robinson would need a good bit of development to make the tremendous leap from the Naval Academy to playing in the NFL, but the Bears can afford to be patient with this pick, and the potential payoff would be huge.

Plus, speaking of trick plays, Robinson once took the snap on a fake punt and rushed for nearly 30 yards in the 2024 Army-Navy Game. You better believe that Ben Johnson would find a way to get the big man involved in his offense.

WHAT A WILD PLAY -- Navy calls a fake punt to the big man Landon Robinson!



He picks up the first, fumbles, but Navy keeps it! pic.twitter.com/2GfXhypE9i — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 14, 2024

7.239 Tomas Rimac - Guard, Virginia Tech

Joe Thuney won the NFL's first Protector of the Year award, but he's not getting any younger. The Bears need to find his successor now, and Virginia Tech's Rimac is an ideal candidate. Rimac started 29 games at left guard for West Virginia and didn't allow a single sack. In 2025, he transferred to Virginia Tech, where he struggled a bit, but that was more due to the way the Hokies used him. Rimac played significant time at every position except center to keep Virginia Tech's line from falling apart, which didn't help Rimac's development.

With Dan Roushar's coaching and perhaps two years of sitting and learning behind Thuney, I think Rimac could develop into a Pro Bowl left guard.

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7.241 Vincent Anthony Jr. - Defensive End, Duke

I don't believe that defensive end is as big a need for the Bears as other analysts do, which is why I'm comfortable waiting until Round 7 to select a development project. Anthony Jr. has impressive physical tools, including 34" arms and ideal height and weight for the position, but he lacks refinement. He could also stand to add significant functional strength to his frame, too. But that's what coaching is for, and I trust Dennis Allen to help Anthony Jr. raise his ceiling at the next level.